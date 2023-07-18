Advanced Analytics Market worth $226.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The incorporation of AI, rising acceptance of predictive and prescriptive analytics, real-time analytics, and a focus on ethics and data protection are all factors that will help shape the future of the Advanced Analytics Market. In order to address the changing needs of organisations and shape the evolution of the market, cloud-based analytics and sector-specific solutions will be extremely important.

The Advanced Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 64.3 billion in 2023 to USD 226.2 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Advanced Analytics Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the rising adoption of big data and other related technologies to leverage real-time data processing and the growing demand for cloud-based analytics solutions for better accessibility and cost-effectiveness.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Analytics Market"

230 - Tables

62 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58104148

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Type, Business Function, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), KNIME (Switzerland), FICO (US), Altair (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), TIBCO Software (US), Alteryx (US), Teradata (US), Adobe (US), Absolutdata Analytics (US), Moody's Analytics (US), Qlik (US), Databricks (US), Dataiku (US), Kinetica (US), MathWorks (US), Anaconda (US), H2O.ai (US), Domino Data Lab (US), DataRobot (US), DataChat (US), Imply (US), Promethium (US), Siren (Ireland), Tellius (US), SOTA Solutions (Germany), and Vanti Analytics (Israel).

By offering, services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The scope of the services segment comprises training and consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance. The services segment of the Advanced Analytics Market is growing rapidly. These services play a vital role in properly functioning advanced analytics solutions. Advanced analytics vendors require technical support and consulting services to deploy their solutions quickly and smoothly in the market.

By type, big data analytics to register for the highest market size during the forecast period

Big data analytics are frequently leveraged by financial services organizations looking to mine massive amounts of stock market data to identify and capitalize off previously unknown trends. Public health organizations are also increasingly leveraging huge amounts of population health data to develop better policies, treatment, and healthcare practices. Big data has changed and revolutionized the way businesses and organizations work. A lot of enterprises from different industries benefit from big data techniques and processing methods.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=58104148

By region, Asia Pacific to account for highest growth rate during forecast period

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in advanced analytics. Several Asian countries, such as Japan, China, and India, are leveraging information-intensive technologies, and advanced analytics is one of the leading technology trends. With new growth opportunities declining in conventional, strong markets such as North America and Europe, several vendors are showing an interest in Asia Pacific. China, Japan, and India are technology-driven countries and present major opportunities in terms of investments and revenues.

Top Key Companies in Advanced Analytics Market:

Some major players in the Advanced Analytics Market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), KNIME (Switzerland), FICO (US), Altair (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), TIBCO Software (US), Alteryx (US), Teradata (US), Adobe (US), Absolutdata Analytics (US), Moody's Analytics (US), Qlik (US), Databricks (US), Dataiku (US), Kinetica (US), MathWorks (US), Anaconda (US), H2O.ai (US), Domino Data Lab (US), DataRobot (US), DataChat (US), Imply (US), Promethium (US), Siren (Ireland), Tellius (US), SOTA Solutions (Germany), and Vanti Analytics (Israel).

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , IBM Cognos Analytics accelerates data-driven decisions with AI-powered insights for everyone in the organization. The latest version extends its analytics capabilities in a single, secure environment integrated with IBM's data fabric architecture.

, IBM Cognos Analytics accelerates data-driven decisions with AI-powered insights for everyone in the organization. The latest version extends its analytics capabilities in a single, secure environment integrated with IBM's data fabric architecture. In May 2023 , SAP and IBM announced that IBM Watson technology will be embedded into SAP solutions to provide new AI-driven insights and automation.

, SAP and IBM announced that IBM Watson technology will be embedded into SAP solutions to provide new AI-driven insights and automation. In May 2023 , SAP and Google Cloud announced an extensive expansion of their partnership, introducing a comprehensive open data offering designed to simplify data landscapes and unleash the power of business data.

, SAP and Google Cloud announced an extensive expansion of their partnership, introducing a comprehensive open data offering designed to simplify data landscapes and unleash the power of business data. In March 2023 , Oracle has extended its collaboration with NVIDIA to include running strategic NVIDIA AI applications on the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster.

, Oracle has extended its collaboration with NVIDIA to include running strategic NVIDIA AI applications on the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster. In March 2023 , Google Cloud and Exabeam announced a partnership to help organizations detect and respond to security threats faster and more accurately.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=58104148

Advanced Analytics Market Advantages:

Organisations may extract valuable insights from massive and complicated databases using advanced analytics. Organisations may make better decisions based on data-driven insights by utilising tools like predictive analytics, machine learning, and data mining as opposed to depending on gut feeling or educated guesswork.

Businesses can obtain a market advantage by utilising the potential of advanced analytics. Organisations can predict market changes, improve operations, and create targeted strategies by identifying trends, patterns, and client preferences through extensive data analysis.

Organisations can improve operations and streamline procedures with the use of advanced analytics. Organisations can find bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement by analysing data on production, supply chains, and customer behaviour, which results in lower costs and more productivity.

Organisations can better understand their customers thanks to advanced analytics. Organisations may personalise marketing campaigns, enhance customer service, and create products that better satisfy customer demands by analysing customer data to determine purchase trends, preferences, and behaviours.

Organisations that use advanced analytics can effectively identify and reduce risks. Organisations can identify possible risks, such as fraud, security breaches, or market swings, by analysing past data, and then take preemptive steps to lessen their impact.

Innovative and profitable opportunities can be unlocked by using advanced analytics. Organisations can discover new product or service offerings, explore new markets, and create creative business models by analysing market trends, customer insights, and emerging technology.

Organisations may use advanced analytics to make quick choices and acquire real-time insights into their operations. Organisations can track important performance indicators, spot abnormalities, and react quickly to shifting market conditions by utilising technology like big data analytics and real-time data processing.

Organisations that use sophisticated analytics promote a culture of data-driven decision-making. It fosters a mindset of continuous improvement, encourages the use of data and evidence in decision-making processes, and makes it possible for organisations to adjust to quickly changing market conditions.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Advanced Analytics Market by offering (solutions and services), type, business function, verticals, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Advanced Analytics Market

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Advanced Analytics Market

To analyze the impact of recession across all the regions across the Advanced Analytics Market

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Geospatial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Immersive Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Decision Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Data Annotation and Labeling Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/advanced-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/advanced-analytics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets