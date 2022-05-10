Adult Diapers Market Size Worth US$ 32,859.2MN, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Global Adult Diapers Market to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact, Analysis and Forecast by Product Type (Pant Type, Pad Type, Tape Type, Others); Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Convenience Store, Online, Others); End-User (Household, Hospitals, Others); and Geography, accounted the market was valued at US$ 11,291.4million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 32,859.2million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and also the prominent players and their developments in the market.

Grown-up diaper is made to be worn by a person whose body is greater than that of a child or infant kid. Grown-up diapers are ordinarily used by more established people who are encountering various circumstances like dementia or outrageous detachment of the insides, adaptability weakness, and incontinence. Grown-up diapers are accessible in different sorts, for instance, pads which are known as incontinence pads, clothing and the diapers that take after ordinary diapers used for youth. Asia Pacific held the biggest portion of the worldwide grown-up diapers market. In view of item type, the worldwide grown-up diapers market has been fragmented into gasp type, cushion type, tape type, and others. The gasp type portion overwhelmed the worldwide grown-up diapers market in 2018.

Adult incontinence is quite common nowadays, and it can affect millions of people globally. Several people that are affected use numerous methods, which include exercises, hydrating themselves, and the use of adult diapers. Adult diapers are widely used products by both women as well as men that are prone to incontinence problems because of numerous health issues. These medical problems can comprise dementia, mobility impairment, diarrhea, and other issues. Owing to its tremendous absorbent layers that have a huge retaining capacity for long use, adult diapers are ideal for overnight protection. There are various types of styles of adult diapers available in the market, based on the hip, waist, and leg cuff sizes, which help achieve a fair degree of a custom fit.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 11,291.4Million in 2018 Market Size Value by US$ 32,859.2Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 12.6% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 189 No. Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type ; Distribution Channel ; End-User ; and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Adult Diapers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Domtar Corporation, Drylock Technologies, Kimberly-clark Corporation, Essity, Ontex, Principle Business Enterprises, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Abena, Chiaus, Health Care Products, Inc. and Ever Green. among others. These key players in the market are focused on new and improved product offerings so that it could meet out the demand for specific end-use industries in the market, which is further expected to boost this market. For Instance, in 2019, PBE announced the expansion of its incontinence product line by launching bariatric absorbent products (3XL+), and Tranquility AIR-Plus Bariatric Briefs.

The increasing occurrence of incontinence and the growing elderly population are the significant factors propelling the growth of the adult diapers market.People in developing countries still live in unhygienic conditions, as they are not able to buy adult diaper products. Thus, various companies across the globe are providing cost-effective products tailored to conditions in each country and region. Further, in Japan, where population aging is significantly increasing compared to other countries, companies are looking to encourage wider endorsement and greater awareness of products in order to extend the healthy life expectancy of elderly people.

Covid-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. Increase in the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases has created a strain on the supplies of pharmaceutical and personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins and adult diapers. This represents a significant opportunity for adult diaper manufacturers.

Adult diapers are utilized by individuals who can't control their entrails developments and bladder. Notably, older individuals who are in a wheelchair or confined to bed, and the individuals who are experiencing dementia and can't perceive the need to go to the toilet can utilize grown-up diapers. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global adult diapers market. The dominance of this region is primarily attributed to a rapidly burgeoning geriatric population in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The presence of manufacturers such as Friends Diaper and Kimberly-Clark Corporation drives the growth of the adult diapers market in the region. Further, the rapid rate of adoption of adult diapers along with the increase in expenditure towards personal hygiene is expected to propel the growth of the adult diapers market in APAC. Furthermore, measures taken by the government toward the growth of the elderly healthcare industry are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Based on end user, the adult diapers market is segmented into households, hospitals, and others. In 2018, the hospitals segment dominated the adult diapers market. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the extensive use of diapers for elderly and adults patients with urinary and intestinal elimination. With the growing number of hospitalizations amongseverely ill adults, it is necessary to know the profile of patients who use the adult diaper to establish strategies of care to avoid any damage caused by their use. The adoption of adult diapers is increasing worldwide, owing to increasing urinary incontinence disease and growing hospitals in various developing regions.

In 2018, the adult diapers market was predominant in Asia-Pacific at the global level. Asia's sustained and high rate of growth has been the driver behind the expansion of adult diapers in this region. Demand for personal hygiene, feminine care products, and disposable diapers is increasing simultaneously in many emerging markets in Asia and elsewhere due to rising income levels. The aging populations in advanced economies and some Asian countries are likely to support increased demand for adult incontinence care products. Likewise, the rising cases of urine incontinence have been observed in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. With the increasing population among the elderly and the growing number of pregnancy in this region, the adult diapers market is estimated to be expanding in the coming years.

The growth of the tape type segment is primarily attributed to the increasing focus of manufacturers to develop new fabric materials to incorporate in new products. Tape type adult diapers have the superabsorbent capability; various firms are focused on producing driest, healthiest, and most environmentally friendly adult diaper. It has various benefits, such as enhanced air flow from side panels, which keep wearer comfortable and also help prevent skin irritation. Tape type adult diapers are appropriate for constant volumes of urine and for fecal incontinence. This type of diapers is a convenient solution for caregivers since they are easy to get off and on, and it is best suited for patients who are bedridden and with limited mobility.

Geographically, the adult diapers market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adult diapers market, followed by Europe and North America. Japan is one of the major countries dominating the adult diapers market in Asia Pacific, followed by China. The demand for personal hygiene, feminine care products, and disposable diapers is increasing simultaneously in many emerging markets in

Asia due to rising income levels. The aging populations in advanced economies and some Asian countries are likely to increase the demand for adult incontinence care products. Likewise, the rising cases of urine incontinence have been observed in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and India. With the increasing elderly population and the growing number of pregnancy in this region, the adult diapers market is estimated to be expanding in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Athleisure Market

Covid-19 from the outset started in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and has spread across the globe at an energetic pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected nations. to the degree affirmed cases and pronounced passings as of April 2020.According to WHO, there are ~2,719,896 affirmed cases and 187,705 death cases all around. Covid-19 has affected economies and undertakings dure to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global consumer goods industry is one of the major business enduring genuine agitating impacts, for example, creation composes breaks, breaks in storing up because of lockdown and office shutdowns because of this emit. These segments have unimaginably affected the worldwide adult diapers market.

