AdTech Market Share Worth $3,359.41 Billion Growth, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AdTech Market share is projected to be valued at USD 996.81 billion in 2024 and reach USD 3,359.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The AdTech market size will experience major growth during the forecast period because of different business drivers. An increasing demand for data-informed marketing strategies generates significant market growth. The market growth is driven by the rising use of audio streaming and podcasts for audio advertising along with the widespread adoption of smartphones which enhances mobile optimization and in-app advertising.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the AdTech Market growth of 22.4% comprises a vast array of Offering, Advertising Type, Advertising Channel, Advertising Format, Platform, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

AdTech Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the AdTech Market is experiencing significant growth. The worldwide AdTech industry evolves through a combination of dynamic and new trends that redefine how advertisers establish connections with their audiences. The fast adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology serves as a crucial driver by allowing hyper-personalized targeting methods and real-time bidding approaches that improve campaign performance and return on investment. The elimination of third-party cookies as a tool for tracking user activity drives innovation which results in growing adoption of first-party data approaches while boosting contextual advertising and privacy-conscious technologies. The digital inventory expands while audience interactions grow across platforms because of the rapid expansion in connected TV (CTV), streaming platforms and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. The development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies has started to generate innovative interactive advertising opportunities within gaming and metaverse spaces. The growing focus on data privacy regulations and consumer insight into personal data usage pushes AdTech businesses towards using transparent data practices while increasing the demand for ethical advertising standards. A global AdTech environment that prioritizes innovation while being data-driven and privacy-conscious is emerging due to these combined influences.

Programmatic Advertising and Real-Time Bidding (RTB) Together Revolutionized Digital Ad Space Transactions:

The automated process of buying and selling digital ad space known as programmatic advertising has transformed how advertisements reach audiences on various platforms. At the heart of programmatic advertising development lies Real-Time Bidding (RTB) which allows advertisers to place bids for individual ad impressions within milliseconds to deliver tailored messages to specific audiences. By delivering ads to appropriate audiences during optimal times this high-efficiency strategy maximizes return on investment (ROI). The programmatic ecosystem expands as more advertisers and publishers implement Demand-Side Platforms and Supply-Side Platforms. Programmatic advertising delivers top-tier precision and scalability through dynamic creative optimization (DCO), frequency capping, and cross-device tracking features. The move of businesses toward digital channels for ad spending makes programmatic technologies essential for current marketing strategies.

Growth of Data-Driven and Personalized Advertising:

The demand for hyper-personalized and data-driven advertising experiences is now transforming the AdTech market. Interacting through numerous digital platforms such as mobile apps and websites as well as connected TVs and smart speakers enables consumers to produce substantial behavioral, demographic, and contextual data. AdTech platforms utilize advanced analytics along with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze data for audience segmentation and user behavior prediction while delivering relevant content. Personalization strategies boost both engagement and conversion rates while delivering improved customer experiences. Marketers now have improved capabilities to organize omnichannel campaigns through advanced customer data platforms (CDPs) alongside identity resolution technologies and data management platforms (DMPs) which allow for unified user profiles. The advertising ecosystem becomes smarter and both responsive and efficient through these advancements.

The advertising industry sees the growth of new media formats including Connected TV (CTV), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Audio platforms and Metaverse spaces:

As media consumption habits become more varied people now use different platforms which creates new channels for advertising that drives advancement and growth within AdTech. The shift toward on-demand streaming services has established Connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms as essential viewing options for audiences. The change in media consumption patterns creates fresh possibilities for advertisers to engage audiences through targeted interactive video content. Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising systems like billboards and smart kiosks now use programmatic capabilities along with geolocation data to provide real-time context-aware content to audiences. The expansion of audio advertising on platforms like Spotify as well as podcasts and smart speakers enables advertisers to deliver personalized ad experiences without intruding on listeners. AdTech companies are examining highly engaging experiential formats through their work with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and metaverse advertising which represent emerging frontiers in immersive technologies. The growth of new channels allows brands to change audience interactions while revealing fresh monetization possibilities for both publishers and platforms.

Geographical Insights:

The AdTech market in North America expanded significantly in 2023 to capture a major 35.3% share of global market revenue. The US led this market expansion by utilizing its extensive digital advertising reach which generated significant regional growth. Data Management Platforms (DMPs) and marketing analytics platforms now face higher demand as companies push forward with data-driven strategies which help them to collect, analyze and apply data for creating precise advertising campaigns.

The Asia Pacific AdTech market is set to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period with a projected CAGR of 23.7%. The market is anticipated to experience growth from the rising population and increased disposable incomes which will boost the demand for digital advertising solutions. The Asia Pacific region witnesses China and Japan leading the way as advanced technological nations that propel internet usage and mobile device adoption which results in expanded market potential for AdTech businesses.

Global AdTech Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Offering, the AdTech market is divided into Solution, and Services. The services sector led market revenue generation in 2023 with a 33.4% share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2024 and 2030. The rising trend stems from the increased demand for marketing strategies that rely on data to engage target audiences more effectively.

Based on Advertising Type, the AdTech market is divided into, Programmatic Advertising, and Non-Programmatic Advertising. The programmatic advertising sector dominates with an 80.6% market share while facing accelerated growth predicted at a CAGR of 23.0% between 2024 and 2030. The technology uses algorithms to automate ad buying and selling which streamlines this process while delivering multiple benefits to both advertisers and publishers.

Based on Advertising Channel, the AdTech market is divided into, Television Advertising, Radio Advertising, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising, and Others (Mobile/Tablet Advertising). The digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising market will experience significant growth between 2024 and 2030 while maintaining more than a 31% share of total revenues in 2023. The growth of digital displays in public spaces along with improvements in programmatic buying techniques explains this expansion.

Based on Advertising Format, the AdTech market is divided into, Image, Video, Text, and Others. The text advertising format emerged as a market leader with an outstanding 30.7% revenue share during 2023. The growing dependence of users on search engines for finding information allows SEM to flourish through the use of advanced programmatic buying technologies which enable precise delivery of targeted advertisements.

Based on Platform, the AdTech market is divided into, Mobile, Web, and Others. The mobile advertising sector held a dominant 55.0% share of the market in 2023 and is expected to see substantial growth in the following six years. The mobile advertising market is set to experience rapid expansion between 2024 and 2030 with a CAGR exceeding 23.2% through diverse advertising formats designed for specific devices and users.

Based on Enterprise Size, the AdTech market is divided into, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), and Large Enterprise. The large enterprise segments represented a dominant 65.4% of the market share in 2023. The forecast shows that this segment will experience substantial growth reaching a CAGR of around 21.7% between 2024 and 2030. Large enterprises include multinational corporations and established brands which enables them to allocate resources toward advertising formats and channels that reach their distinct target audiences.

Based on Industry Vertical, the AdTech market is divided into, Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Transport & Logistics, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Education, and Others. Retail & consumer goods held a 27.2% market share in 2023 while projecting a growth rate of 22.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2030. Businesses in this sector utilize Advertising Technology (AdTech) more frequently to market their products and services which drives their growth.

market share in 2023 while projecting a growth rate of CAGR between 2024 and 2030. Businesses in this sector utilize Advertising Technology (AdTech) more frequently to market their products and services which drives their growth. The AdTech Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global AdTech Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Adobe

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Criteo

Facebook Incorporation

Google Incorporation

Microsoft Incorporation

SpotX

Twitter Incorporation

Verizon

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global AdTech Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In July 2024 : The commerce media company Criteo has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft Advertising. Through this partnership Microsoft Advertising will give Criteo access to its extensive demand network to reach their global network of 225 retailers. Criteo's retail media network partners should see increased revenue from this partnership which will also serve to broaden the company's enduring business relationship.

: The commerce media company Criteo has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft Advertising. Through this partnership Microsoft Advertising will give Criteo access to its extensive demand network to reach their global network of 225 retailers. Criteo's retail media network partners should see increased revenue from this partnership which will also serve to broaden the company's enduring business relationship. In October 2023 : The programmatic DOOH ad tech company Hivestack established a partnership with Grupo Expansión which operates as a Latin American omnichannel media company that links brands with audiences through events, magazines, podcasts, OOH and DOOH as well as online display platforms.

: The programmatic DOOH ad tech company Hivestack established a partnership with Grupo Expansión which operates as a Latin American omnichannel media company that links brands with audiences through events, magazines, podcasts, OOH and DOOH as well as online display platforms. In July 2023 : Criteo S.A. revealed their partnership with the global media measurement platform Integral Ad Science (IAS). This partnership between two entities seeks to create a solution that will measure and optimize retail media.

: Criteo S.A. revealed their partnership with the global media measurement platform Integral Ad Science (IAS). This partnership between two entities seeks to create a solution that will measure and optimize retail media. In May 2023 : Dentsu Africa introduced NightVision as a new Adtech solution to help the advertising industry manage power cut disruptions. The agency developed NightVision to operate according to load-shedding schedules while activating media exposures instantaneously.

: Dentsu Africa introduced NightVision as a new Adtech solution to help the advertising industry manage power cut disruptions. The agency developed NightVision to operate according to load-shedding schedules while activating media exposures instantaneously. In August 2022 : ArabyAds which operates in the Adtech sector from the UAE obtained USD 30 million during its pre-Series B funding round through Africinvest. ArabyAds plans to use its new funds to broaden its market reach and enhance technology while acquiring skilled employees to propel company growth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the AdTech Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the AdTech Market is USD 3,359.41 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the AdTech Market?

The key players in the AdTech Market include, Adobe; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amazon.com, Inc.; Criteo; Facebook Incorporation; Google Incorporation; Microsoft Incorporation; SpotX; Twitter Incorporation; and Verizon. What are the major drivers for the AdTech Market?

The rapid expansion of the advertising technology market is driven by substantial investments in data, automation, AI, and programmatic advertising. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the AdTech Market?

The North America AdTech market saw significant growth in 2023, accounting for a substantial 35.3% of the overall market's revenue share. Which is the largest segment, by offering, during the forecasted period in the AdTech Market?

The services sector led market revenue generation in 2023 with a 33.4% share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2024 and 2030.

Conclusion:

Advancements in artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and programmatic advertising solutions are driving rapid transformation within the global AdTech market. Advertisers now rely on intelligent automated tools which deliver personalized content in response to consumer behavior fragmentation across digital platforms. Data privacy regulations combined with the reduced use of third-party cookies are pushing companies towards first-party data strategies and targeting methods that focus on privacy. Brands now use cross-channel integration involving mobile, connected TV (CTV), social media and digital out-of-home (DOOH) to redefine audience engagement which needs strong omnichannel systems and consolidated customer profiles. AI-powered creatives together with real-time bidding and predictive analytics boost both campaign performance and ROI levels. The adoption of machine learning for fraud detection combined with blockchain integration for transparency boosts both trust and efficiency throughout the ecosystem. The evolution of digital transformation necessitates scalable AdTech solutions that enable brands to grow, retain customers, and achieve competitive differentiation in the digital marketplace through agility and data-driven approaches.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— advertisers, publishers, ad agencies, ad exchanges, demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), data management platforms (DMPs), and regulatory bodies—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 3,359.41 billion by 2030, the Global AdTech Market represents a significant opportunity for martech startups, AI-driven analytics firms, influencer marketing platforms, privacy compliance solution providers, and contextual advertising technology developers, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

