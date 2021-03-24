ADT Security Australia Launches Essence SmartCare Solution for Senior Care

This announcement comes as the senior population is set to grow rapidly in Australia with the proportion of seniors who are over the age of 75 to grow from 33% to 55% in the next 30 years, and an annual revenue for home-based care and services of around $4.5 billion AUD (source).

"We are honored to be joining forces with ADT Security Australia, one of the largest security and safety solutions providers, to enable them to provide the best care and protection to Australian seniors," said Barak Katz, General Manager for Essence SmartCare. "Our unified telehealth and care platform enables monitoring at any level and through any type of caring device for a wide range of health conditions, both at home or on-the-go – all through one connected Care@Home smart platform."

Essence SmartCare's award-winning Care@Home platform is an aging-in-place product suite, providing seamless health monitoring solutions that enable seniors to live independent lives while providing their families with peace of mind. Leveraging a variety of advanced technologies, including deep AI capabilities, to ensure the safety of seniors, the platform comprises an integrated suite of services, including continuous monitoring of daily activities, advanced fall detection, and voice-activated alerts to facilitate real-time communication with caregivers and emergency services providers.

"At ADT Asia Pacific, our mission is to protect the lives of our customers and their assets across the region by providing the highest quality solutions and services leveraging best in class partners," said David Kirubi, Vice President, ADT Asia Pacific. "Essence's Care@Home solution presents a substantive and unique industry value proposition in enabling this mission, for the benefit of our customers while ensuring peace of mind for their loved ones and carers."

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops pioneering Health & Care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. www.essencesmartcare.com

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

