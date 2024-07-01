Adoption of MIS Approaches to Broaden Scope for Global Dental Laser Market to attain a USD 483.7 million by 2034, rising at a 4% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global dental lasers market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of dental hygiene and the surge in the desire for less invasive dental procedures are also key contributors to the expansion of the dental laser market throughout the projected period from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental lasers market is expected to be valued at around USD 316.2 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Demand for dental lasers is expected to translate into a valuation of USD 483.7 million.

Growing educational campaigns to make healthcare professionals aware of the product and their advanced technology. Advancements such as lasers which are employed for repairing tooth porosity, welding implants, fixing broken clasps, and Dental Lasers. For instance, Er:YAG lasers are now used as an alternative to acid etching of enamel.

Such techniques are painless, vibration and heat-free with user-friendly models to make it a precise dental process. Moreover, this effective technique highly reduces the fear in patients, providing more comfortable experience.

Manufacturers like BIOLASE, Inc., a global leader in dental lasers, are further propelling market growth through educational initiatives and increased market awareness. BIOLASE has launched Education.Biolase.com, a new educational gateway containing personalized pathways that go through its Waterlase Academy and Epic Diode Academy.

These are built in such a way as to be easily navigated by dentists seeking to learn more about lasers. Through this, the use of these sophisticated laser technologies is enhanced among dental practitioners who find it difficult to deal effectively with them yet at the same time encouraging an expansion of the dental laser market by promoting widespread adoption and utilization of these innovative tools.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

By product, diode lasers are poised to account for 44.4% revenue in 2024, due to their multi-purpose use

By application, soft-tissue ablation will hold the highest segment share of 43.8% in 2024. Advantages in the soft tissue ablation process with dental lasers such as precise cutting ability, the minimal collateral damage caused to adjacent healthy tissue, a clear and bloodless operating field, and relatively slight postoperative pain are dominating their adoption in the market.

By end user, dental clinics to hold a lucrative share value of 41.4% in 2024. Patients prefer dental clinics because of the use of cutting-edge technological instruments, which contributes to high market growth.

The United to command a whopping 89% revenue share in 2024 throughout North America . Heightened investment in developing proper healthcare infrastructure is attracting key market players to establish base here.

Increasing Preference for Minimally-Invasive Surgeries to Boost Dental Laser Consumption

Patients are now preferring to avoid invasive surgeries and even surgeons are opting for methods that cause minimal incisions to promote speedy recovery after procedures. To perform minimally invasive procedures, dental professionals are opting to use dental lasers that are not invasive and don't require dental anesthetics for use.

Dental lasers for canker sores, lasers for periodontal therapy, laser therapy for implants, etc., are expected to see significant demand over the forecast period. Dental laser manufacturers are focusing on innovations to boost their sales revenue across the world.

For instance, in October 2021, Convergent Dental announced that it completed a US$ 40 million Series C funding round to promote innovation and increase market penetration. Convergent pioneered the world's first pain-free and anesthesia-free dental procedure through the development of the Solea dental laser.

"The increasing prevalence of dental disorders and the need for prompt relief from these conditions which are possible with advanced technology instruments like dental lasers are expected to drive market growth in the forecasted period," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

In this market, collaborations and expansions of services among companies or brands represent a key strategic approach adopted by leading manufacturers to capitalize on market opportunities, enhance competitiveness, and meet evolving customer demands. Following are a few examples of key developments made by them to be at the top position:

In January 2023 , Dentsply Sirona collaborated with TeamSmile and the Carolina Panthers on an event called Giving Tuesday to conduct a free dental clinic for children.

The study provides compelling insights into ophthalmic combination products market segment based on product type- diode lasers (single-wavelength, diode lasers, multiple-wavelength diode lasers), Erbium Lasers, Nd: YAG Lasers, Er, Cr: YSGG and CO₂ Lasers, by application- soft-tissue ablation, gingival contouring, root canal therapy, dental caries removal, frenectomy, teeth whitening, photodynamic therapy, and others, by end user- hospitals, ambulatory medical centers, dental clinics, and group dental practices and others across seven major regions.

Leading Dental Lasers Brands:

Dentsply Sirona

amdlasers

Fotona

BIOLASE Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

SUMMUS MEDICAL LASER® LLC

Clinician's Choice Dental Products Inc.

Lambda S.p.A.

LASER BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL

QuickLase

Beijing VCA Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

elexxion AG

Zolar Technology Mfg. Co. Inc.

PIOON

GARDA LASER SAS

King Dental Company LLC

DEKA Dental Lasers

Ultradent Products Inc.

Light Instruments LTD.

J. MORITA CORP.

Key Segments of the Market Report:

By Product Type:

As per product, the market has been categorized into diode lasers (single-wavelength, diode lasers, multiple-wavelength diode lasers), Erbium Lasers, Nd: YAG Lasers, Er, Cr: YSGG and CO? Lasers.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into soft-tissue ablation, gingival contouring, root canal therapy, dental caries removal, frenectomy, teeth whitening, photodynamic therapy, and others

By End User:

Different end user includes hospitals, ambulatory medical centers, dental clinics, and group dental practices.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

