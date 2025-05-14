Admitad Launches OEM Advertising Division to Drive Mobile Growth through Device Manufacturer Partnerships

GURUGRAM, India, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, a global technology company in the performance marketing space, is proud to announce the launch of its new business unit — OEM Advertising. This new division provides brands and app developers with direct access to high-impact advertising placements across original equipment manufacturer (OEM) devices, unlocking new opportunities to acquire and engage mobile users.

OEM Advertising enables brands to reach users natively within the device ecosystem — through pre-installed apps, system notifications, lock screens, and alternative app stores. By embedding ads at the system level, Admitad ensures maximum visibility and user engagement, even in a privacy-first digital environment where traditional user acquisition channels are under increasing pressure.

"Mobile has become the primary digital touchpoint for consumers. With OEM Advertising, we give brands the opportunity to connect with users from the very first moment they activate their device," said Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC & India at Mitgo (parent company of Admitad).

Key Benefits of Admitad's OEM Advertising:

Massive Reach : Through partnerships with major OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo, Admitad offers access to over 1.5 billion active users worldwide .

: Through partnerships with major OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo, Admitad offers access to over . Diverse Ad Formats : Support for dynamic preloads, native placements, branded folders, and app store recommendations enables tailored campaigns across all user touchpoints.

: Support for dynamic preloads, native placements, branded folders, and app store recommendations enables tailored campaigns across all user touchpoints. Performance-Based Models : Advertisers can run campaigns using CPI, CPA, or hybrid models , ensuring measurable outcomes and optimized media spend.

: Advertisers can run campaigns using , ensuring measurable outcomes and optimized media spend. Advanced Tracking & Anti-Fraud Systems: Integrated analytics and proprietary fraud prevention tools ensure transparency, efficiency, and trust throughout the campaign lifecycle.

With OEM Advertising, Admitad continues to expand its performance marketing ecosystem in Indonesia and reinforce its mission to deliver innovative, scalable, and measurable growth solutions to Indonesian brands operating in an increasingly mobile-first world.

About Admitad

Admitad is a global technology and performance marketing company connecting brands, publishers, and consumers across more than 20 countries. Its product ecosystem offers end-to-end solutions for affiliate marketing, monetization, and user acquisition, with a strong focus on transparency, innovation, and results.

