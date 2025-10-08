Admitad and Branch Discovery Ads Partner to Power Scalable App Growth with Smart Advertising & Attribution

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Admitad, a global performance marketing platform, and Branch, a leading mobile attribution platform, have joined forces to create a robust mobile growth ecosystem for brands in Latin America.

The partnership bridges OEM-based mobile ad formats — enabling direct placements on devices from top manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo — with deep linking and attribution technology that optimizes the entire user journey, from first touch to final conversion.

Mobile at the Core of User Acquisition

The timing couldn't be better. In June 2025, mobile accounted for 64% of all global web traffic, and Android led with 73% of that share, nearly three times more than iOS. This trend highlights the need for advertising strategies that not only capture attention early but also deliver seamless and trackable user journeys.

Admitad and Branch's integrated approach empowers brands to do just that. Native ad formats reach users during their initial smartphone interactions, driving visibility and user growth. Deep links then route users to tailored in-app destinations, improving engagement and monetization. Campaigns benefit from cross-platform attribution and fraud protection, providing transparency, performance insights, and full ROI accountability.

"By combining our capabilities with one of the most respected attribution platforms on the market, we empower brands with full control over the entire user journey — from discovery to conversion," said Anna Gidirim, CEO of Admitad.

"Partnering with Admitad expands the reach and impact of Branch Discovery Ads across key markets in Latin America, giving brand and performance marketers access to over 1 billion Android devices globally through premium, on-device inventory," said Harish Thimmappa, GM of Branch Discovery Ads.

"Discovery Ads is a next-generation mobile advertising solution that connects brands with high-intent users at the moment of discovery. By combining Admitad's go-to-market experience in advertising and Branch's precision audience targeting and seamless user experiences, we will empower marketers and advertisers in the region to drive measurable growth in a mobile-first, privacy-first world."

Already live in APAC and Latin America, the partnership is powering campaigns in e-commerce, fintech, delivery, entertainment, and gaming, with early results demonstrating significant lift in brand awareness, user growth, and in-app engagement.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791549/Admitad_Logo.jpg

Contact:

press@admitad.com

discosales@branch.io