Add a Sprinkle of Festive Magic to Treat Time with Encore's New Seasonal Loin Selection

The purrfect gift for your feline friend this Christmas!

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, Encore is giving cats across the country a reason to purr with joy, thanks to the launch of its brand-new Festive Loin Selection. Thoughtfully created as the ultimate stocking filler, these limited-edition loins bring a festive twist to some of Encore's most-loved recipes – because Christmas isn't just for humans.

Encore Festive Treat Loin Selection (PRNewsFoto/Encore Natural Pet Food)

With 80% of seasonal pet purchases bought as gifts, Encore knows how important it is to include feline family members in the celebrations. And with cats spending more time indoors during the colder months, a little festive treat is the perfect way to add enrichment, fun and bonding moments to their day.

"Christmas is all about sharing joy – and that includes our pets," said Robyn Long, Innovation Manager at Encore. "Our new Seasonal Loins are a fun, festive way to treat your cat while still giving them the high-quality, natural ingredients Encore is known for."

Wrapped in a special seasonal design, the selection includes three festive favourites, made with 100% natural ingredients:

Tuna Loin – Encore's bestselling flavour amongst cats





– Encore's bestselling flavour amongst cats Mackerel Fillet – rich in Omega 3 to help support a glossy coat





– rich in Omega 3 to help support a glossy coat Chicken Fillet with Rosemary – a festive twist with a hint of seasonal flavour

These naturally nutritious, delightfully delicious loins can be enjoyed in a variety of ways:

On their own – a healthy and irresistibly tasty treat for Christmas Day





Flaked over kibble – to make everyday meals extra exciting





Served as a topper with wet food – adding festive flavour and texture

The Festive Loin Selection (RRP £5) is available now at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Ocado and Amazon – but only for a limited time this Christmas.

Treat your cat to true joy this Christmas with Encore – and don't forget to share your festive feline moments with @encorepet.

Launched in 2008, Encore believes mealtimes should be a highlight of the day for the whole family – pets included! That's why its variety of exciting, limited-ingredient cat food will have four-legged friends racing to the bowl. Every recipe is made with the highest quality, natural ingredients and more real protein. Encore is so good; pet owners will see the difference in every bowl.

For more information, visit Natural Cat Food | Luxury Cat Food | Encore Cat Food

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806153/Encore_Festive_Treats_Loins.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739285/Encore_Logo.jpg