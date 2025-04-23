Adcendo ApS to Present Data on its Clinical Stage ADCs ADCE-T02 and ADCE-D01 at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

ADCE-T02 - a potential first and best-in-class topoisomerase-1 (Topo-1) inhibitor-based Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) against Tissue Factor - demonstrates strong and broad preclinical efficacy and good tolerability

ADCE-D01 - a first-in-class ADC against urokinase plasminogen activator receptor-associated protein (uPARAP) - demonstrates excellent preclinical efficacy and tolerability

Phase 1 clinical trials of ADCE-D01 and ADCE-T02 are enrolling

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of first and best-in-class ADCs for the treatment of cancers with high unmet medical need, will be presenting data on its two novel ADC programs ADCE-T02, targeting Tissue Factor, and ADCE-D01, targeting uPARAP, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held in Chicago, Illinois, from April 25th to April 30th, 2025.

ADCE-T02 is a potential best-in-class Topo-1 inhibitor-based ADC targeting Tissue Factor (TF). Tissue Factor is clinically validated target overexpressed in a broad range of solid tumors, with limited expression in normal tissues. ADCE-T02 is composed of a next-generation TF targeting antibody conjugated to an exatecan-based T-1000 payload, a clinically validated linker-payload technology. ADCE-T02 shows strong anti-tumor activity in a wide range of solid tumor models and is well tolerated in non-human primate toxicology studies with no evidence of toxicity from earlier generation TF ADCs. A phase 1 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors is ongoing in both Australia and the United States. Australian recruitment is underway and enrollment in the United States will be initiated in the near future [NCT06597721].

ADCE-D01 is a first-in-class ADC targeting uPARAP conjugated to the Topo-1 inhibitor payload P-1021. uPARAP is a novel endocytic ADC target that is overexpressed in tumors of mesenchymal origin, such as sarcomas, while exhibiting restricted expression in normal tissues. ADCE-D01 is composed of a first-in-class uPARAP-targeting antibody conjugated to an optimized, clinically validated linker payload technology, selected for its superior efficacy and tolerability. Preclinically, ADCE-D01 shows strong anti-tumor activity in a range of mesenchymal tumor models including soft tissue sarcoma and is well tolerated in non-human primate toxicology studies with a favorable safety profile and no evidence of target-specific toxicity. A phase 1 clinical trial in advanced soft tissue sarcomas is enrolling in the United States and is under regulatory review in the European Union [NCT06797999].

Dominik Mumberg, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Adcendo, said: "We are excited to share the promising preclinical data for ADCE-T02 and ADCE-D01 demonstrating strong anti-tumor activity across a broad range of epithelial and mesenchymal tumor models with highly favourable tolerability profiles. We look forward to advancing both programs in our phase 1 Tiffany-01 and ADCElerate1 trials to help cancer patients in need of novel therapeutic options."

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Date & Time: April 29th, 9.00am – 12.00pm CT

Session Title: Antibodies and Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Poster Section: 36

Board Number: 14, Abstract number: 4778

Presentation title: ADCE-T02: A first-in-class topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based antibody drug conjugate against tissue factor demonstrates excellent preclinical efficacy and tolerability

Authors: T. T. Poulsen1, Y. Zhang2, J. Zhang2, H. Shi2, S. Liu3, X. Meng2, M. Gillberg1, D. Mumberg1

1Adcendo ApS, Copenhagen, Denmark. 2Multitude Therapeutics, Shanghai, China. 3Multitude Therapeutics, Redwood City, CA, USA

Board Number: 20, Abstract number: 4784

Presentation title: ADCE-D01: a first in class antibody-drug conjugate against urokinase plasminogen activator receptor-associated protein (uPARAP) demonstrates excellent preclinical efficacy and tolerability

Authors: J. Wardman1, A. Bie1, C. Côme1, P. Barkholt1, S. van Putten1, C. Løkke1, I. Gregersen1, J. Lange1, M. Gilberg1, K. Bannister1, M. Krogh-Madsen1, T. T. Poulsen1, C. Nielsen1, L. Engelholm2, N. Behrendt2, C. Lynch1, P. Hemmingsen1, D. Mumberg1

1Adcendo ApS, Copenhagen, Denmark. 2The Finsen Laboratory, Rigshospitalet/BRIC, Copenhagen University, Copenhagen, Denmark

Abstracts are available in an online itinerary planner (ADCE-T02 abstract; ADCE-D01 abstract), and will be available in an online only supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research one month after the conference. Electronic posters will be made available for registered conference participants from April 25th, 2025, through the conference web portal.

About antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs):

ADCs are a class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a targeting antibody linked to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. ADCs combine the unique and very sensitive targeting capabilities of antibodies, with the potent effects of the conjugated cytotoxic drugs, allowing sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues.

About Adcendo ApS:

Adcendo ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with operations in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is developing a pipeline of first- and potential best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers with high unmet medical needs. Led by a team of industry veterans with a track record of advancing multiple ADCs to approval, Adcendo integrates novel targets, optimized linker-payload combinations, and a rationally designed development strategy to drive next-generation cancer therapies. For further information, please visit www.adcendo.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

