Adcendo ApS Announces License Agreement with Duality Biologics on Next-generation ADC Platform

Adcendo licenses Duality's DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugates) linker/payload platform for its lead uPARAP-ADC program

Agreement based on synergies between Adcendo and Duality in generating breakthrough ADCs in hard-to-treat cancers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcendo ApS ("Adcendo"), a biotech company focused on the development of breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of underserved cancers, today announces a license agreement with Duality Biologics ("Duality"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of ADCs targeting cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adcendo will license Duality's proprietary DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugates) linker/payload platform for its lead uPARAP-ADC program in mesenchymal cancers. The DITAC platform is designed to generate ADCs with superior safety profiles, sustainable payload delivery and release in tumors, and efficient bystander killing of antigen low and negative cells. Both parties are in discussions to expand the license agreement to cover additional targets selected by Adcendo.

uPARAP is a novel cancer target overexpressed on the cell surface of mesenchymal cancers. The expression profile and unique internalization properties of uPARAP make it a highly attractive ADC target.

Michael Pehl, Chief Executive Officer of Adcendo, said: "We are very pleased to announce this agreement to leverage Duality's DITAC platform for our first-in-class uPARAP ADC program. We believe that Duality, through its DITAC platform, has clearly brought linker-payload technologies to the next level and we are very much looking forward to collaborating closely and developing ADCs with a superior safety and efficacy profile for cancer patients in need."

John Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of Duality, said: "Duality is dedicated to becoming a leading next-generation ADC company. The clinical assets built upon our DITAC platform have started to show encouraging efficacy and safety results in patients. We are very glad to work with Adcendo on breakthrough ADC medicines and apply our platform to its novel and unique uPARAP program. We believe the collaboration reflects the mutual recognition of each party's unique strengths in ADC discovery and development and look forward to supporting the development of innovative ADC drugs."

About Adcendo ApS

Adcendo ApS, is developing breakthrough antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of underserved cancers. In 2021, the company raised its Series A round of EUR 51 million, investors include Novo Holdings, Ysios Capital, RA Capital Management, HealthCap and Gilde Healthcare. For further information, please visit www.adcendo.com

About antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

ADCs are a class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drug composed of a targeting antibody linked to a biologically active drug or cytotoxic compound. ADCs combine the unique and very sensitive targeting capabilities of antibodies, with the potent effects of the conjugated cytotoxic drugs, allowing sensitive discrimination between healthy and cancer tissues.

About the uPARAP receptor

uPARAP is a recycling endocytic receptor involved in collagen homeostasis and turnover. uPARAP exhibits a restricted expression profile in healthy tissues but is highly upregulated in mesenchymal cancers, including soft-tissue sarcoma & osteosarcoma. making it a highly attractive target for ADC development.

About Duality Biologics

Duality Biologics is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging its DITAC (Duality Immune Toxin Antibody Conjugates) and DIMAC (Duality Immune Modulating Antibody Conjugates), Duality is developing more than 10 ADCs at clinical and preclinical stage.

