Adam Cunningham Named Global CEO of Allied Global Marketing

Kelly Estrella Promoted to Chief Operating Officer as Clint Kendall Transitions to Allied's Board of Directors

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied) today announced that Adam Cunningham, previously Chief Strategy Officer, has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer. Kelly Estrella, previously Chief of Marketing Operations, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. The appointments position Allied for its next phase of growth as an integrated marketing partner to brands across entertainment, gaming, sports, hospitality, tourism and location-based experiences, combining deep category expertise with proprietary tools, data and applied AI. Cunningham succeeds Clint Kendall, who will become a member of Allied's Board of Directors.

Adam Cunningham Kelly Estrella

"Adam has helped shape Allied's strategy at a pivotal moment for our industry," said Kendall. "As marketing becomes more integrated, more data-led and more operationally complex, he brings the strategic clarity, commercial focus and modern operating discipline needed to lead Allied forward."

As CEO, Cunningham will oversee Allied's global business and lead the agency's focus on integrated growth, operational discipline and the continued development of proprietary tools, data and applied AI that help teams work with greater speed, precision and insight. He will work across strategy, creative, paid, earned, owned and analytics to strengthen cross-market collaboration, deepen client partnerships and advance workflow capabilities that improve delivery while keeping human judgement at the centre.

"Clients need partners who can connect creative ambition with operational rigour, audience insight and faster, more measurable execution," said Cunningham. "Allied is uniquely built for that moment. We have deep category expertise, a strong global team and the opportunity to turn our integrated model, proprietary tools, data and applied AI into an even stronger advantage for the brands and experiences we help grow."

As Chief Operating Officer, Estrella will lead global operations, with responsibility for aligning teams, strengthening delivery discipline and scaling Allied's capabilities across markets and clients to support the agency's continued growth.

"Kelly is one of the most trusted and effective leaders in our business," Cunningham added. "She brings the operational discipline, cross-market credibility and clarity of execution this next chapter requires. Her leadership will be critical as we scale the business with greater consistency, speed and accountability."

Kendall joined Allied Global Marketing in 2001 and has served as CEO since 2009, leading the company through more than two decades of growth and evolution. In his new role on Allied's Board, he will support continuity during the leadership transition and work closely with Allied's ownership group, Belmont Capital.

Together, these appointments strengthen Allied's leadership and position the agency to expand its integrated offer, deepen strategic partnerships and deliver more measurable growth for clients in the moments that shape culture.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

Allied Global Marketing (Allied) helps brands in entertainment, gaming, sports, hospitality, tourism and location-based experiences turn cultural attention into measurable growth. For nearly 40 years, Allied has combined deep domain expertise with integrated capabilities across strategy, creative, paid, earned, owned and analytics to plan, launch and scale campaigns, experiences and audience growth across markets. Backed by proprietary tools, data and applied AI that help teams plan, create and deliver with greater speed, precision and insight, Allied partners with leading studios, platforms and brands to deliver measurable impact in the moments that shape culture.

Headquartered in the U.S. with 24 offices worldwide, Allied brings together global scale and local market expertise to help clients grow with greater speed, precision and relevance.

To learn more, visit www.alliedglobalmarketing.com.

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