Allied Global Marketing Names Reina Basu Vice President of Business Development, Accelerating Global Brand Experience Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (AGM) has appointed Reina Basu as Vice President of Business Development, supporting the continued global expansion of its Brand Experience division. In this role, Basu will lead efforts to deepen strategic partnerships and accelerate growth, helping clients unlock the full value of AGM's expertise in immersive experiences, integrated campaigns, earned media amplification, and global events.

Basu brings extensive experience in experiential marketing, business development, and client strategy, having partnered with some of the world's most recognized brands including Nike, Paramount, Cartier and DoorDash. Her track record includes developing high-impact campaigns, building lasting client relationships, and consistently delivering measurable results. With a global remit, Basu will ensure AGM continues to deliver elevated brand experiences for clients in the U.S. and worldwide, strengthening strategic partnerships and scaling impact across markets.

"Reina's talent and experience in business development and experiential marketing positions her as a key driver of our next chapter," commented Jonny Davis, EVP, Brand Experience. "Her strategic insight and ability to forge meaningful partnerships will help shape the future direction of our Brand Experience offering."

"Reina joins us at a pivotal time of growth. Her expertise in integrated campaigns and global events enhances our ability to scale impact for clients across markets while continuing to raise the bar on creative execution," added Paddy Davis, EVP, Brand Experience.

"AGM's momentum and creative firepower are undeniable," said Basu. "I'm thrilled to join a team that shares my belief in experience as the strategic center of modern marketing – one that embraces the power of AI, technology and integrated solutions. I'm focused on building bold, lasting partnerships that help brands create culturally driven moments that truly move people. I'm actively connecting with leaders across entertainment, lifestyle, tech, and more to explore fresh experiential opportunities."

Reina Basu is a strategic growth leader and experiential marketing expert with over a decade of experience delivering culturally resonant, results-driven work. She's led award-winning campaigns across entertainment, lifestyle, tech, and fashion—partnering with global brands like HBO, Meta and Pinterest to create experiences that connect emotionally and perform commercially. Known for her creative fluency, sharp strategic instincts, and client-first mindset, Basu blends big-picture thinking with local insight to drive impact at every level.

Basu's appointment reflects AGM Brand Experience's ongoing expansion driven by recent client wins with Hulu, Netflix, MGM and sustained success. A division of AGM, the agency specializes in immersive brand activations, integrated campaigns, and experiential marketing solutions across the entertainment, lifestyle, and gaming sectors. With a commitment to investing in top talent and delivering innovative, strategically led work, AGM leverages its global expertise and deep industry relationships to create unforgettable experiences that captivate audiences and drive measurable business success.

