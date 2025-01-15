Acute Coronary Syndrome Market to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The acute coronary syndrome market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of both acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and unstable angina, an aging global population, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. Innovations in treatment options, such as novel antiplatelet therapies, personalized medicine, and catheter-based interventions, are expanding market opportunities. Additionally, rising awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, are expected to further fuel the growth of the ACS market in the coming years.

DelveInsight's Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute coronary syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Report

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) comprises acute myocardial infarction and Unstable Angina together. The total incidence cases of ACS in the 7MM were 2.1 million in 2023, of which the highest incidence cases of this disease were in the United States .

in 2023, of which the highest incidence cases of this disease were in . There are approximately 800,000 incident cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) in the US. These AMI cases contribute to approximately 60% cases of total ACS cases in the US.

Almost 75% of ACS patients are males.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for acute coronary syndrome was found to be USD 2.6 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

in the 7MM in 2023. Out of all the emerging therapies for ACS, Novo Nordisk's Ziltivekimab, Idorsia Pharma/Viatris' Selatogrel, and CellProthera/BioCardia's ProtheraCytes are anticipated to generate the maximum revenue by 2034.

and are anticipated to generate the maximum revenue by 2034. The other promising acute coronary syndrome therapies in the pipeline include Selatogrel (ACT-246475), Dutogliptin, FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin), FDY-5301, Dalcetrapib (RO4607381), Vicagrel, Zalunfiban (RUC 4), Ziltivekimab, Milvexian, ProtheraCytes, KAND567, Olpasiran (AMG 890), Orticumab, and others.

and others. The majority of the high- and mid-stage emerging therapies are small molecules, followed by monoclonal antibodies, stem cell therapy , and small interfering RNA (siRNA).

followed by , and Leading acute coronary syndrome companies such as Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Recardio, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, DalCor Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech, CeleCor Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, CellProthera, BioCardia, Kancera, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Abcentra, and others are developing novel acute coronary syndrome drugs that can be available in the acute coronary syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel acute coronary syndrome drugs that can be available in the acute coronary syndrome market in the coming years. As reported in April 2024 , the EMPACT-MI trial found that JARDIANCE (empagliflozin) did not significantly reduce the composite risk of all-cause mortality and heart failure hospitalization in patients with AMI at increased risk of heart failure when compared to a placebo.

, the found that did not significantly reduce the composite risk of all-cause mortality and heart failure hospitalization in patients with AMI at increased risk of heart failure when compared to a placebo. In February 2024 , CSL announced top-line results from the Phase III AEGIS-II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) compared to placebo in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients following AMI. The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of MACE reduction at 90 days. As a result, there are no plans for a near-term regulatory filing. There were no major safety or tolerability concerns with CSL112.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major acute coronary syndrome market share @ Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Report

Acute Coronary Syndrome Overview

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a term used to describe a range of conditions resulting from the sudden reduction or interruption of blood flow to the heart. This condition is often caused by the rupture of an atherosclerotic plaque in the coronary arteries, leading to blood clot formation and subsequent blockage. The primary causes of ACS include atherosclerosis, thrombosis, and spasm of the coronary arteries. Risk factors include hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and a sedentary lifestyle.

The symptoms of ACS can range from mild to severe and typically include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, and dizziness. The chest pain is often described as a squeezing or pressure-like sensation. In more severe cases, such as a heart attack (myocardial infarction), symptoms can include radiating pain to the left arm, jaw, or back.

Diagnosis of ACS is based on clinical presentation, electrocardiogram (ECG) findings, and blood tests for cardiac biomarkers such as troponins, which are proteins released into the blood when the heart muscle is damaged. Imaging techniques, including coronary angiography, may be employed to visualize the extent of the blockage and determine the appropriate treatment, which could range from medication to invasive procedures like angioplasty or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). Early detection and treatment are crucial in improving outcomes for patients with ACS.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute coronary syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute coronary syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute coronary syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of ACS

Type-specific Incidence of ACS

Type-specific Incidence of AMI

Gender-specific Incidence of ACS

Treated cases of ACS

Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market

The initial treatment for all cases of ACS includes aspirin (300 mg), a heparin bolus, and an intravenous heparin infusion, provided there are no contraindications. Antiplatelet therapy with either ticagrelor or clopidogrel is also recommended, with the choice depending on the cardiologist's preference. Ticagrelor is not administered to patients receiving thrombolysis. Supportive care, such as pain relief with morphine or fentanyl and oxygen for hypoxia, should be provided as needed. Sublingual or intravenous nitroglycerin may also be used for pain relief. In cases of inferior wall ischemia, nitroglycerin can cause significant hypotension and should be used cautiously. Continuous cardiac monitoring for arrhythmias is necessary.

Further treatment depends on whether the condition is STEMI, NSTEMI, or unstable angina. The American Heart Association recommends urgent catheterization and percutaneous intervention for STEMI, with a door-to-procedure time of under 90 minutes. If percutaneous intervention is not available or the patient cannot be transferred to the catheterization lab in under 120 minutes, thrombolytics (such as tenecteplase) are advised. The AHA guidelines suggest the door-to-needle (TNK or other thrombolytic) time should be under 30 minutes.

With the FDA approval of AGEPHA Pharma's LODOCO, patients with persistent inflammatory risk now have access to a treatment specifically designed to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. LODOCO works by targeting the inflammatory pathways that contribute to major cardiac events. The current treatment market is divided into various therapeutic classes, including antiplatelet agents, anticoagulants, vasodilators, beta blockers, lipid-lowering drugs, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin-II receptor blockers (ARBs), and calcium channel blockers.

To know more about acute coronary syndrome treatment guidelines, visit @ Acute Coronary Syndrome Management

Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Selatogrel (ACT-246475): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris

Dutogliptin: Recardio

FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca

FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

Dalcetrapib (RO4607381): DalCor Pharmaceuticals and Roche

Vicagrel: Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech

Zalunfiban (RUC 4): CeleCor Therapeutics

Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

Milvexian: Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

ProtheraCytes: CellProthera and BioCardia

KAND567: Kancera

Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Orticumab: Abcentra

Discover more about acute coronary syndrome drugs in development @ Acute Coronary Syndrome Clinical Trials

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Dynamics

The acute coronary syndrome market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The ACS market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric populations, and growing awareness of heart health. The expanding global burden of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, and obesity contributes significantly to the incidence of ACS. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, such as high-sensitivity troponin assays and coronary imaging techniques, have improved early detection and intervention, driving market growth.

Additionally, the development of novel therapeutic agents, including anti-platelet therapies, thrombolytics, and advanced biologics, are further fueling the ACS treatment market. Healthcare infrastructure improvements, along with rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets, also play a crucial role in expanding access to ACS care. Furthermore, ongoing research in personalized medicine and the adoption of minimally invasive procedures are enhancing the overall treatment landscape, providing a strong boost to market dynamics.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the acute coronary syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies and devices with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the acute coronary syndrome market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the acute coronary syndrome market. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of treatment, including advanced therapies such as percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) and novel drug-based therapies. These treatments are often expensive, limiting access in both developing and developed markets. Additionally, the complexity of diagnosing ACS early and accurately remains a challenge, with many patients presenting with non-specific symptoms, leading to delays in treatment and potential complications.

Regulatory hurdles also present barriers, as obtaining approvals for new drugs and devices can be time-consuming and costly. The market is further constrained by the presence of well-established therapies and the difficulty of demonstrating the clinical superiority of new treatments. Lastly, patient adherence to prescribed therapies, lifestyle changes, and the need for long-term management strategies complicate treatment outcomes, adding to the burden of ACS.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Acute Coronary Syndrome Market CAGR 7.7 % Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Size in 2023 USD 2.6 Billion (7MM) Key Acute Coronary Syndrome Companies Agepha Pharma, Amgen, Merck, Regeneron and Sanofi, Genentech, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Recardio, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, DalCor Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech, CeleCor Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, CellProthera, BioCardia, Kancera, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Abcentra, and others Key Approved and Emerging Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapies LODOCO (colchicine), REPATHA, ZONTIVITY, PRALUENT, Vicagrel, Selatogrel (ACT-246475), Dutogliptin, FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin), FDY-5301, Dalcetrapib (RO4607381), Zalunfiban (RUC 4), Ziltivekimab, Milvexian, ProtheraCytes, KAND567, Olpasiran (AMG 890), Orticumab, and others

Scope of the Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Coronary Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Coronary Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acute Coronary Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acute Coronary Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving acute coronary syndrome market trends @ Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Market Share Distribution by Therapies (%) in 2020 in the 7MM 4.2 Market Share Distribution by Therapies (%) in 2034 in the 7MM 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Sign and Symptoms 7.3 Risk Factors 7.4 Pathogenesis 7.5 Classification of ACS 7.6 Biomarkers 7.7 Diagnosis 7.7.1 Differential Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment and Management Guidelines 8.1.1 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guidelines for the Management of Heart Failure: Executive Summary: 2022 8.1.2 NICE Guidelines for Acute coronary syndromes: 2020 8.1.3 ESC Guidelines for the Management of Acute Myocardial Infarction in Patients Presenting With ST-Segment Elevation: 2017 8.1.4 ESC Guidelines for the Management of Acute Coronary Syndromes (ACS): 2023 8.1.5 ACCF/AHA Guideline for the Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction 8.1.6 Guideline Adherence and Longterm Clinical Outcomes in Patients with AMI in Japan 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of ACS in the 7MM 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of ACS in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Incident Cases of ACS in the United States 9.4.2 Type-specific Incident Cases of ACS in the United States 9.4.3 Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in the United States 9.4.4 Gender-specific Incident Cases of ACS in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Total Incident Cases of ACS in EU4 and the UK 9.5.2 Type-specific Incident Cases of ACS in EU4 and the UK 9.5.3 Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in EU4 and the UK 9.5.4 Gender-specific Incident Cases of ACS in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Incident Cases of ACS in Japan 9.6.2 Type-specific Incident Cases of ACS in Japan 9.6.3 Type-specific Incident Cases of AMI in Japan 9.6.4 Gender-specific Incident Cases of ACS in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 LODOCO (colchicine): AGEPHA Pharma 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 TNKase (tenecteplase): Genentech 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.3.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 REPATHA (evolocumab): Amgen 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5 ZONTIVITY (vorapaxar): Merck 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.5.3 Other Developmental Activity 11.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.6 PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron and Sanofi 11.6.1 Product Description 11.6.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.6.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.6.4 Safety and Efficacy 12 Other Marketed Assets 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 INSPRA (eplerenone): Pfizer 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Regulatory milestones 12.2.3 Safety and efficacy 12.3 PLAVIX (clopidogrel bisulfate): Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Regulatory milestones 12.3.3 Other developmental activities 12.3.4 Safety and efficacy 12.4 BRILINTA/BRILIQUE (ticagrelor): AstraZeneca 12.4.1 Product Description 12.4.2 Regulatory milestones 12.4.3 Safety and efficacy 12.5 EFFIENT/EFIENT (prasugrel): Daiichi Sankyo/Eli Lilly and Company 12.5.1 Product Description 12.5.2 Regulatory milestones 12.5.3 Other development activity 12.5.4 Safety and efficacy 12.6 ATACAND (candesartan): AstraZeneca/Takeda 12.6.1 Product Description 12.6.2 Regulatory milestones 12.7 DIOVAN (valsartan): Novartis 12.7.1 Product Description 12.7.2 Regulatory milestones 12.7.3 Safety and efficacy 13 Emerging Therapies 13.1 Key Cross Competition 13.2 Selatogrel (ACT-246475): Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris 13.2.1 Product Description 13.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Development 13.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.2.5 Analyst View 13.3 Dutogliptin: Recardio 13.3.1 Product Description 13.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.3.3 Clinical Development 13.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.3.5 Analyst View 13.4 FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca 13.4.1 Product Description 13.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.4.3 Clinical Development 13.4.4 Safety and efficacy 13.4.5 Analyst View 13.5 FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals 13.5.1 Product Description 13.5.2 Other Developmental Activity 13.5.3 Clinical Development 13.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.5.5 Analyst View 13.6 Dalcetrapib (RO4607381): DalCor Pharmaceuticals and Roche 13.6.1 Product Description 13.6.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.6.3 Clinical Development 13.6.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.6.5 Analyst View 13.7 Vicagrel: Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech 13.7.1 Product Description 13.7.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.7.3 Clinical Development 13.7.4 Analyst View 13.8 Zalunfiban (RUC 4): CeleCor Therapeutics 13.8.1 Product Description 13.8.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.8.3 Clinical Development 13.8.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.8.5 Analyst View 13.9 Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk 13.9.1 Product Description 13.9.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.9.3 Clinical Development 13.9.4 Analyst View 13.10 Milvexian: Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine 13.10.1 Product Description 13.10.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.10.3 Clinical Development 13.10.4 Analyst View 13.11 ProtheraCytes: CellProthera and BioCardia 13.11.1 Product Description 13.11.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.11.3 Clinical Development 13.11.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.11.5 Analyst View 13.12 KAND567: Kancera 13.12.1 Product Description 13.12.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.12.3 Clinical Development 13.12.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.12.5 Analyst View 13.13 Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 13.13.1 Product Description 13.13.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.13.3 Clinical Development 13.13.4 Safety and Efficacy 13.13.5 Analyst View 13.14 Orticumab: Abcentra 13.14.1 Product Description 13.14.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.14.3 Clinical Development 13.14.4 Analyst View 14 Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS): 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Market Outlook 14.3 Conjoint Analysis 14.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size of ACS in the 7MM 14.6 United States Market Size 14.6.1 Total Market Size of ACS in the United States 14.6.2 Market Size of ACS by Therapies in the United States 14.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 14.7.1 Total Market Size of ACS in EU4 and the UK 14.7.2 Market Size of ACS by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.8 Japan Market Size 14.8.1 Total Market Size of ACS in Japan 14.8.2 Market Size of ACS by Therapies in Japan 15 Unmet Needs 16 SWOT Analysis 17 KOL Views 18 Market Access and Reimbursement 18.1 United States 18.1.1 Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.2.1 Germany 18.2.2 France 18.2.3 Italy 18.2.4 Spain 18.2.5 United Kingdom 18.3 Japan 18.3.1 MHLW 18.4 Reimbursement Scenario and Key HTA Decisions in ACS 19 Appendix 19.1 Bibliography 19.2 Report Methodology 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

