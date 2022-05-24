Active Wound Care Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, the biomaterials segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 44.4% in 2021, owing to an increase in research and development and the launch of novel products.

Based on application, the chronic wound segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market, owing to the increasing number of admissions for wound injuries and the developing healthcare infrastructure.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of more than 59.0% in 2021 owing to the large presence of key players and rising adoption of advanced active wound care products.

Active Wound Care Market Growth & Trends

The rising demand for skin grafts is a primary driver of market expansion. Burn care and treatment have recently changed to a more holistic strategy that focuses not only on healing from burn injury but also on enhancement in long-term function and shape of the healed lesion, as well as the quality of life. As a result of this trend, the need for grafting and other substitutes in the treatment and management of acute burns has increased and continues to rise.

Skin grafts are commonly utilized on partial and full-thickness burns and play a significant role in burn injury treatment. Furthermore, these grafts give a more intact extracellular matrix, which benefits wound healing. Because of the existence of a foundation membrane, skin grafts allow for efficient re-epithelization and provide greater control over scaffold composition. In terms of absorbency and frequency of dressing change, it also outperforms other dressing materials. The aforementioned benefits are expected to fuel the market's overall expansion.

Furthermore, there are several growth factors known to impose significant effects on surgical use, including PDGF, VEGF, FGF, epidermal growth factor (EGF), keratinocyte growth factor (KGF), transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-), granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and others, due to advancements in genetic engineering and biological technology. Growth factors attract cells into wounds, boost their proliferation, and have a great impact on extracellular matrix deposition. It has led to statistically significant improvements in tissue repair. Such factors are contributing to market growth.

Active Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global active wound care market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Active Wound Care Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biomaterials

Skin-substitutes

Biological Skin-substitute



Allograft





Xenograft





Others



Synthetic Skin-substitute

Growth Factors

Active Wound Care Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic foot ulcers



Pressure ulcers



Venous leg ulcers



Other chronic wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical & traumatic wounds



Burns

Active Wound Care Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Active Wound Care Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of the Active Wound Care Market

Smith & Nephew

MiMedx

Tissue Regenix

Organogenesis Inc.

Acell Inc.

Integra Life Sciences

Solsys Medical

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Human BioSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V

