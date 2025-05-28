Activated Carbon Market: Types, Growth, and Global Demand

"The activated carbon market is growing rapidly due to its wide use in water purification, air filtration, and industrial processes. With different types like powdered, granular, and pelletized carbon, global demand is rising as industries seek eco-friendly and efficient filtration solutions."

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets is grow from $6.6 billion in 2024 to $10.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report analyzes the global activated carbon market, covering types, feedstock materials, applications, and regional trends. It provides market estimates (2023 as the base year, forecasts for 2024-2029) in volume (kilotons) and value (USD millions). Pricing is based on supplier quotes, while growth forecasts consider industry capacity expansions, company revenues, and regulatory trends.

Interesting facts

Nanotechnology integration enhances activated carbon's adsorption capabilities, enabling its use in complex treatment processes where efficiency and recovery are critical. Nano-scale modifications optimize pore structures to capture contaminants like PFAS and VOCs.

Activated carbon composites, such as chitosan-based materials, combine high adsorption capacity with biocompatibility for efficient heavy metal removal. Their recyclability and effectiveness make them ideal for long-term air and water treatment applications.

Lignin-based activated carbon offers a sustainable alternative feedstock, derived from biomass and industrial byproducts like pulp and paper waste. With a high surface area and porous structure, it shows strong potential for pollutant removal, gas adsorption, and applications in electronics.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

Soaring demand for clean water in response to global population: The rising global population is driving soaring demand for clean water, increasing the need for advanced purification and filtration solutions. Climate change depleting freshwater sources: Climate change is depleting freshwater sources through rising temperatures, altered rainfall patterns, and increased droughts, threatening global water availability. Growing adoption in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors: The medical and pharmaceutical sectors are increasingly adopting activated carbon for drug purification, toxin removal, and advanced filtration applications. Rising demand for air purification: The growing concern over air pollution is driving increased demand for air purification solutions, including activated carbon-based filtration technologies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report Activated Carbon: Types and Global Markets

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $6.2 billion Market size forecast $10.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Type, Feedstock Material, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea Market drivers • Soaring demand for clean water in response to global population. • Climate change depleting freshwater sources. • Growing adoption in medical and pharmaceutical sectors. • Rising demand for air purification.

This report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for activated carbon is projected to grow from $6.2 billion in 2023 to $10.2 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

2. What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

Soaring demand for clean water in response to global population; climate change depleting freshwater sources; growing adoption in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors; and rising demand for air purification.

3. What market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for activated carbon is segmented based on feedstock material, type, application and region.

4. Which application segment will be dominant over the forecast period?

The Water treatment will be the dominant application throughout the forecast period. Activated carbon is essential to water purification procedures used by water treatment facilities, municipalities, and enterprises to safeguard aquatic ecosystems and supply communities with safe and clean drinking water.

5. Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific's market share is driven by a combination of factors, such as diverse industrial applications, abundant raw material availability, and regulatory reforms. China's Blue Sky Action Plan and India's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) drive the region's demand for air purification solutions. In addition, the availability of coconut shells in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and the Philippines provides a cost-effective and sustainable raw material base.

Market leaders include:

Activated Carbon Technologies

Albemarle Corp.

Asbury Carbons

BASF

Boyce Carbon

Carbon Activated Corp.

Carbotech

CPL/Puragen Activated Carbons

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC.

Haycarb PLC

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Ingevity

Jacobi Carbons Group

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

Norit

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Related reports include:

Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets: The global market for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) is growing due to their advanced applications in gas storage, carbon capture, and drug delivery. With their high surface area and tunable properties, MOFs are gaining traction across industries.

Global Markets and Technologies for Carbon Nanotubes.: The global market for carbon nanotubes (CNTs) is growing rapidly, driven by their exceptional strength, conductivity, and lightweight properties. With applications in electronics, energy storage, and nanomedicine, advances in CNT technologies are shaping future innovations in many industries.

Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence

In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we're here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape—giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That's why, for a limited time, we're offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5342270/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg