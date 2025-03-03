ACT Fibernet's ACT SmartWi-Fi® Delivers Breakthrough Customer Experience Improvements: Early Results Show Better Wi-Fi Performance Across All Connected Devices

In the initial 15 days after the launch across 250,000 homes, ACT SmartWi-Fi ® users enjoyed an average speed improvement of 3X on all devices.

users enjoyed an average speed improvement of 3X on all devices. Over 80% of Smart TVs, 70% of laptops, and 60% of mobile devices were successfully steered to optimal Wi-Fi channels, ensuring a more reliable and high-performing experience.

ACT SmartWi-Fi ® has also significantly improved speed and throughput on specific devices—it is nearly two times faster on Smart TVs, two times faster on laptops, and four times faster on smartphones.

has also significantly improved speed and throughput on specific devices—it is nearly two times faster on Smart TVs, two times faster on laptops, and four times faster on smartphones. These results demonstrate that ACT SmartWi-Fi®, powered by Aprecomm's advanced AI, is already transforming subscribers' in-home Wi-Fi experiences.

BENGALURU, India, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Fibernet , one of India's leading internet service providers, is excited to share early results of its ACT SmartWi-Fi® launch, powered by its proprietary router OS, ACT Zippy. Developed in partnership with Aprecomm , this cutting-edge AI technology has demonstrated its ability to deliver a superior Wi-Fi experience, resulting in significantly higher Wi-Fi performance across all device types and fulfilling the company's promise to transform in-home connectivity for its customers.

ACT Fibernet logo

During the initial launch stages across 250,000 homes over 15 days, ACT SmartWi-Fi® users experienced an average of three times higher speeds delivered to all devices than in homes without the new smart Wi-Fi service. Specific devices showcased even more impressive gains—Smart TVs saw speeds improve by two times, laptops by three times, and smartphones by four times. Additionally, thanks to AI-powered intelligent optimization, over 80% of Smart TVs, over 70% of laptops, and over 60% of mobile devices were successfully steered to optimal Wi-Fi channels, ensuring a more reliable and higher-performing internet experience and resolving issues such as interference and congestion before they could impact the end user.

"We are thrilled to see the transformative impact of ACT SmartWi-Fi® on our customers' digital lives," said Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of ACT Fibernet. "Our initial launch data validates our commitment to delivering on our promise—ensuring a significantly superior online experience for our customers. Whether streaming on a Smart TV, working on a laptop, or browsing on a mobile device, ACT is redefining what high-performing internet looks like in Indian homes."

ACT Fibernet's partner, Aprecomm, also expressed excitement about the results: "The partnership has enabled us to push the boundaries of what's possible with in-home Wi-Fi," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Our agentic AI solution, which currently enables ACT SmartWi-Fi®, works to optimize for every device and application to enable a superior Wi-Fi experience. This delivers, among other benefits, improved speed, reduced latency, and enhanced reliability. We're proud to be part of this journey to enhance connectivity for millions of users."

ACT SmartWi-Fi®, powered by Aprecomm's agentic AI solution, proactively scans and monitors in-home Wi-Fi, identifying potential issues, such as congestion and interference, and optimizes the experience in real-time through features like channel switching and band steering. This proprietary algorithm captures more than 15 parameters in real-time, calculating a Wi-Fi quality of experience score for each device and continuously optimizes to ensure enhanced experience across all devices, applications, and corners of the home, 24/7. ACT Fibernet continues to lead the way in revolutionizing internet services in India, with ACT SmartWi-Fi® setting a new benchmark for in-home Wi-Fi performance. The company remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower its customers with seamless, high-speed connectivity for all their digital needs.

About ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 30+ cities and serving 2.3 million customers. Known for its reliable and high-speed internet connections, ACT Fibernet caters to a diverse range of customer needs. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, ACT Fibernet provides excellent customer support and a seamless user experience. The company offers a wide range of plans to suit various budgets and usage requirements. For more information, please visit www.actcorp.in.

Press contact

Genishka Chouhan

genishka@value360india.com

+91 7742855997

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes Wi-Fi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making intuitive networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here .

#IntuitiveNetworks

#BringingJoyToOnline

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

Press contact

corporatecomms@aprecomm.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502247/5193486/Aprecomm_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631318/ACT_Fibernet_logo.jpg