ACG Metals Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG METALS LIMITED ("ACG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares have today qualified and will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, under the OTCQX ticker code "ACGAF". ACG's shares will also continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The OTCQX Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, is the highest tier of the U.S. OTC markets and is designed for established, investor-focused companies that meet high financial and governance standards.

This milestone represents a significant step in ACG's strategy to broaden its international shareholder base and enhance visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Representatives of the Company, including Chairman and CEO Artem Volynets, will participate in a ceremonial 'ringing of the bell' at the OTC Markets office of the NYSE later today.

Artem Volynets (Chairman and CEO) and Patrick Henze (CFO) will provide a live presentation on the H1 2025 Financial Results and OTCQX listing via Investor Meet Company on 16 September 2025 at 13:00 BST.

Artem Volynets, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ACG, said:

"We are thrilled to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a natural next step as we broaden our global investor outreach and look to enhance liquidity in our shares.

"Trading in New York provides U.S. investors, including retail investors, with greater access to ACG at a time when, despite accelerating global demand for copper, opportunities to gain exposure to emerging copper producers remain limited in the U.S.

"With the expansion of the Gediktepe mine advancing on schedule and a clear pipeline of copper-focused growth, we are building strong momentum and look forward to engaging with investors on both sides of the Atlantic as we continue to execute our growth strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

Michael R. Pompeo, Non-Executive Director at ACG, said:

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for ACG, and vital for American investors seeking exposure to an emerging copper miner at a time when such opportunities are still scarce. Copper is absolutely central to the energy transition, and ensuring continued Western access to critical metals has never been more important.

"I look forward to contributing to ACG's story as it grows its U.S. presence and builds scale and value for shareholders."

About the Company

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.

ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.

For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com