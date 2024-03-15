ACES Unveils New Era of Digital Connectivity - Secures another landmark Metro line with AGRA & Kanpur

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming up with Uttar Pradesh Metro Railways Corporation Limited ((UPMRCL), ACES India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACES - Saudi Arabia is poised to redefine the digital landscape by delivering cutting-edge solutions for Agra and Kanpur Corridors which prioritize neutrality and sustainability. This contract award solidifies ACES' role as a disruptor, challenging conventional norms and driving the industry towards a more connected and resilient future.

UPMRC representative issuing LoA to Mohammed N Mazher (on the right side), Managing Director, ACES India UPMRC and ACES teams at UPMRC office, Kanpur

ACES as a Neutral Host Service provider will equip India's one of the fastest urban transit systems with State of Art shared mobile infrastructure and IBS solution with all latest cellular technologies for a period of 9 years. Which will include all Underground Stations, concourses, tunnels for Agra Metro Corridor – 1 and Kanpur Metro Corridor 1 & 2 and will be serving more than 550 million passengers annually and with an ultimate capacity to serve more than one billion passengers annually by 2041.

Furthermore, Agra Metro will pass through the heart of the city and will connect prominent tourist places including India's most iconic monument Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra etc. providing passengers with seamless coverage, ultra-high internet speeds and enhanced user experience.

The LoA was received at UPMRC office, Kanpur in the presence of esteemed management dignitaries of UPMRC on 13th March 2024 by Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher - Managing Director (ACES India) along with other management team members from ACES.

"This contract signifies a new chapter for ACES and our commitment to delivering unparalleled digital infrastructure solutions. We are excited about the opportunities it presents to push the boundaries of technology and contribute to the success of our clients," said Dr.Akram Aburas, CEO of ACES.

Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher (MD-Aces India) expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is more than just a contract; it's the beginning of a digital odyssey. ACES India Private Limited is committed to shaping the future of digital connectivity of India with its Neutral Host Model, and this partnership is a testament to our bold approach and unwavering vision,".

About ACES: ACES India Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ACES Saudi Arabia, stands as a leading International Neutral Digital Infrastructure Company across the Middle East, South East Asia, and Europe. Renowned for its role as a Neutral Host Operator and Managed Service provider for cutting-edge communications and mobile coverage services, ACES delivers innovative solutions driving progress and connectivity. The company aims to revolutionize neutral-host mobile communications and IT solutions, positively impacting societies worldwide. Notable projects in India include like Bangalore Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Taj Hotel-Bangalore, Mumbai Metro Line-3, Nodia Airport and international projects like the expansion of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport, Riyadh Airport, Red-Sea Airport, Neom, Turtle Bay Resort and many others. www.aces-co.com

Media Contact:

Anwaar Ahmed Syed,

Business Development Associate,

anwar.syed@aces-co.com,

+966 55 158 3598 / +917718886494

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363559/Issuing_LoA.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363560/UPMRC_and_ACES_teams.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331930/ACES_Logo.jpg