Acclaimed Historical Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by Library Journal identifies nostalgia as one of the key trends in historical fiction as authors return in their minds to the late 1960s and 1970s to examine the world that shaped their childhood. Debut novelist Michele Levy based some of her novel Anna's Dance on a trip she made in 1968 to Europe in the midst of turmoil. "Among the virtues of the novel is the organic way it introduces readers to the intricacies of Balkan history... and links that history to other instances of oppression and struggle," reads a review by the Feminism and Religion project. "Reading it more than 50 years after the time when it is set," the reviewer writes, "I am struck by how relevant it is to today's struggles, both in the U.S. and abroad." Linda Rosen's novel The Emerald Necklace is set in 1969. It's recommended in one review as "a compelling, nostalgic and immersive story of challenging friendships during the dramatic early years of change with the growing women's movement".

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist James Whitfield Thomson has been writing fiction and a memoir for 20 years on the second floor of the Morse Institute Library in Natick, Massachusetts. "I didn't act on my desire to be a writer until late in my life," he said, but he knew being surrounded by books would help him get his first novel, Lies You Wanted To Hear, to publication. Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Anna's Dance: a Balkan odyssey by Michele Levy ISBN: 978-1684334865

A Better Heart by Chuck Augello ISBN: 978-1684338269

Burning and Dodging by Julie Wittes Schlack ISBN: 978-1684338429

A Coup (Book Three of the series A Turkish Trilogy) by Phyllis M. Skoy ISBN: 978-1685132095

Dancing in the Ring by Susan E. Sage ISBN: 978-1685132194

The Emerald Necklace by Linda Rosen ISBN: 978-1685131906

Hope Always Rises by Kathie Giorgio ISBN: 978-1685132422

In Common: a novel of love and sacrifice by Norma Watkins ISBN: 978-1684339235

A Persistent Echo by Brian Kaufman ISBN: 978-1685132620

The Revolving Heart by Chuck Augello ISBN: 978-1684334773

Sisters of Castle Leod by Elizabeth Hutchison Bernard ISBN: 978-1685130626

Stand in the Box by Noël F. Carracio ISBN: 978-1685130442

The Summer Soldiers: a novel of the American Revolution by Mark James Miller ISBN: 978-1685131623

The White Cockade: a novel of the American Revolution by Mark James Miller ISBN: 978-1684337798

Mystery & Thriller

All for Summer by Parman Reynolds ISBN: 978-1684338832

The Devil To Pay by Gary Blackwood ISBN: 978-1684339501

Fan Mail by Joseph Lewis ISBN: 978-1685131685

Little Follies: a mystery at the millennium by Carolyn Korsmeyer ISBN: 978-1685131050

Orchid Child by Victoria Costello ISBN: 978-1958901151

Romance

Claude Monet Designs Yankee Stadium: a love story by R. Lee Procter ISBN: 978-1685132057

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Edge of Life: love and survival during the apocalypse by Lena Gibson ISBN: 978-1685131715

A Shadow of Love by Amy S. Cutler ISBN: 978-1684339402

Young Adult

Beyond Barlow by Jason R. Koivu ISBN: 978-1612969428

Shadow Runner by K.J. Fieler ISBN: 978-1685132040

NON-FICTION

Business

The 4% Break-Thru by Lance Knaub ISBN: 979-8607422448

"After writing my first book, I received dozens of calls from companies that wanted thousands upon thousands of dollars to market my book with no guarantee of success," inspirational author Shawn Ward recalls. He turned to LibraryBub. "Alinka and her team were able to get me in front of several news outlets and promote my book to 40 other countries within two weeks with huge success!" He's now able to say he's an award-winning author.

