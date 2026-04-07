Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market to Reach US$19.7 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Energy Transition and Automotive Innovation | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$13.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$19.7 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.5% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for efficient, durable, and maintenance-free energy storage systems across automotive, renewable energy, and industrial sectors. AGM batteries support critical applications such as start-stop vehicles, backup power systems, and off-grid energy storage. Market dynamics reflect growing investments in sustainable energy solutions, alongside technological advancements that enhance battery lifespan, safety, and performance under demanding conditions.

Rising Adoption of Start-Stop and Hybrid Vehicles

The global shift toward fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is significantly driving the demand for AGM batteries. Automakers are increasingly integrating start-stop systems and hybrid technologies to meet stringent emission regulations and improve fuel efficiency. AGM batteries are ideal for these applications due to their ability to handle frequent charge-discharge cycles, deliver high burst power, and operate reliably under varying driving conditions. In 2025, global hybrid vehicle production witnessed strong growth, directly increasing demand for AGM batteries used in auxiliary power systems. These batteries ensure seamless engine restarts, support onboard electronics, and enhance overall vehicle efficiency. Their vibration resistance and sealed design make them suitable for both passenger vehicles and commercial fleets operating in urban and high-traffic environments.

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Fleet operators are also adopting AGM batteries to reduce maintenance costs and improve operational reliability. Their longer service life and consistent performance reduce downtime, which is critical for logistics and transportation companies. As governments worldwide continue to enforce stricter emission norms, the integration of AGM batteries in automotive systems is expected to expand further. Beyond passenger vehicles, AGM batteries are gaining traction in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles where electrical loads are increasing due to advanced infotainment, safety, and telematics systems. This trend ensures sustained demand across OEM and aftermarket segments, strengthening the market outlook.

Key Highlights

The global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market is projected to grow from US$13.5 billion in 2026 to US$19.7 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

Automobile batteries lead the product segment, accounting for nearly 60% share in 2026, driven by strong adoption in start-stop and hybrid vehicles.

Solar energy batteries represent the fastest-growing segment, supported by rising deployment of off-grid and hybrid renewable energy systems.

North America dominates the market with around 36% share, backed by advanced automotive integration and strong industrial demand.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, and renewable energy investments.

Increasing adoption in automotive, telecom, UPS, and energy storage applications continues to drive consistent demand for AGM batteries globally.

Technological advancements in cycle life, charge efficiency, and smart monitoring systems are enhancing product performance and expanding application scope.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Storage and Grid Reliability

The rapid growth of renewable energy installations, particularly solar and wind, is creating strong demand for AGM batteries in energy storage applications. These batteries play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply, especially in off-grid and hybrid energy systems where reliability is essential. Their ability to deliver high current in short durations makes them suitable for balancing fluctuating renewable energy output. Global renewable energy capacity expanded significantly in 2024–2025, accelerating the need for cost-effective and reliable storage solutions. AGM batteries are widely used in telecom towers, rural electrification projects, and small-scale solar installations where grid connectivity is limited or unstable. Their maintenance-free design and safety features make them particularly attractive for remote deployments.

Utilities and infrastructure providers are increasingly deploying AGM batteries for backup power and grid stabilization. These batteries help maintain voltage stability, support frequency regulation, and ensure continuity during power outages. As energy systems become more decentralized, AGM batteries are emerging as a practical solution for short-duration storage and backup applications. The integration of AGM batteries with hybrid energy systems also supports energy efficiency and cost optimization. By combining AGM technology with solar panels or wind turbines, users can achieve reliable energy supply while reducing dependency on conventional power sources. This trend is expected to create significant growth opportunities across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Key Highlight: Exide Industries Launches AGMi AGM Battery Range in 2026

In early 2026, Exide Industries Limited, India's leading storage battery manufacturer, announced the launch of Exide AGMi, a new range of advanced Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries for passenger vehicles. The AGMi range features spill-proof AGM-VRLA technology, higher cranking power, up to three times the cycle life of conventional batteries, and superior vibration resistance. The launch positions Exide as the only Indian manufacturer offering a full range of AGM batteries.

The AGMi batteries are designed for modern vehicles with start-stop systems, advanced electronics, and high electrical loads, ensuring compatibility with OE-fitted AGM vehicles. Initially, the range covers DIN 50, DIN 60, DIN 70, DIN 80, and DIN 95 sizes, catering to vehicles from popular to ultra-luxury segments. Availability will start through select channel partners in the top 10 Indian cities, with phased expansion planned.

Exide aims to leverage growth in India's premium car segment, supported by expected opportunities from the India-EU trade deal. The company also continues to expand its footprint in advanced battery technologies, including a 12 GWh greenfield lithium-ion facility in Bengaluru through its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited, targeting India's electric mobility and stationary storage markets.

This launch signals a strengthening of the AGM battery segment in India, emphasizing enhanced safety, durability, and readiness for next-generation vehicle technologies.

Segmentation Insights: Automobile Batteries Lead While Solar Energy Segment Gains Rapid Growth Momentum

Automobile battery is expected to lead the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market, accounting for approximately 60% of revenue, driven by its extensive integration in start-stop and hybrid vehicles where high discharge capacity and maintenance-free performance are critical for efficiency and reliability. OEM adoption continues to rise as automotive systems become more electrically intensive, supporting features such as advanced infotainment, safety, and engine restart functions. Meanwhile, solar energy battery is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, fueled by increasing deployment of off-grid and hybrid solar systems requiring dependable and low-maintenance energy storage solutions. AGM batteries are gaining traction in remote and small-scale photovoltaic installations due to their sealed design and operational stability. A notable development includes manufacturers expanding deep-cycle AGM battery portfolios in 2025 to cater to solar and backup power applications, improving cycle life and charge acceptance rates. This trend highlights the growing convergence of AGM technology with renewable energy systems, strengthening its role across both automotive and energy storage segments.

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Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market Hub

North America is anticipated to be the leading region, accounting for a market share of 36%, driven by strong adoption across automotive, industrial, and backup power applications, where OEM integration of AGM batteries in start-stop and hybrid vehicles continues to expand. The presence of key players such as Clarios strengthens innovation and large-scale deployment. Europe remains a significant market, supported by strict environmental regulations and increasing use of AGM batteries in mild-hybrid vehicles and renewable energy storage, with companies like EnerSys focusing on sustainable solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, and rising renewable energy adoption across China, India, and ASEAN countries. Regional manufacturers such as Amara Raja Batteries Limited are capitalizing on domestic demand and cost advantages. Increasing investments in solar, telecom backup, and off-grid applications, combined with supportive government policies, are accelerating adoption. Overall, regional growth patterns reflect a shift toward Asia Pacific for volume expansion, while North America and Europe continue to lead in advanced, high-performance AGM battery technologies.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Clarios, and East Penn Manufacturing Company.

EnerSys focuses on expanding its AGM battery portfolio through continuous innovation and strategic partnerships in industrial and energy storage applications.

Exide Technologies emphasizes sustainable manufacturing and advanced recycling capabilities to comply with environmental regulations.

Clarios invests heavily in R&D to enhance battery efficiency, particularly for automotive start-stop systems and hybrid vehicles.

East Penn Manufacturing strengthens its market position through capacity expansion and product diversification across automotive and industrial segments.

Strategies across the market focus on product innovation, sustainability, and integration with advanced energy systems. Companies are increasingly investing in smart battery technologies, strategic alliances, and regional expansion to strengthen their competitive position and capture emerging opportunities.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Automobile Battery

Inverter Battery

Solar Energy Battery

Alternate Energy

By Application

Automotive

UPS

Industrial

Energy Storage

By Output Capacity

2-4 Volts

6-8 Volts

12 Volts & Above

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