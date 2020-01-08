Abris Capital Promotes Three Directors to Partners

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abris Capital Partners, the leading private equity investor in Central and Eastern Europe, is proud to announce the promotion of Paulina Pietkiewicz, Edgar Kolesnik and Adrian Stanculescu to Partners. Their new roles are effective beginning January 2020. They will also join the Investment Committee as non-voting members.

Paulina Pietkiewicz, previously Operations Director and Chief Compliance Officer, joined Abris Capital in 2015, bringing 18 years of international experience in various sectors of the financial services industry with a focus in the areas of: Mergers & Acquisitions, restructuring and management, legal, and regulatory & compliance. She is responsible for all operational, legal and compliance matters within the Group, including administration of the Polish, Romanian, Luxembourg and Cypriot operations.

Edgar Kolesnik, previously Investment Director, started his career at Abris Capital in 2014. Since then, he has worked on multiple transactions in the industrial, consumer retail, financial services and infrastructure sectors with a focus on the Polish and Baltic markets. In particular, he has co-led Abris Capital's investments in DOT2DOT (premium packaging group), Chemes (label and packaging solutions), CARGOUNIT (locomotive leasing), and Graal (fish processing). Additionally, he supervises Talent Management of the investment team.

Adrian Stanculescu joined Abris Capital in 2014. Since 2018 he has been acting as the Head of Abris Romania, leading a team of five professionals in the Bucharest office. He has worked on several transactions in Romania, including URGENT CARGUS (courier services), GREEN GROUP (PET and waste recycler), PEHART TEC (tissue paper producer), and the two latest acquisitions – DENTOTAL (dental consumables and equipment distributor) and GTS GROUP (building management services provider).

Paweł Gierynski, Managing Partner at Abris Capital, commented: "These nominations recognize the vital role Paulina, Edgar and Adrian have played in the continued growth and development of Abris in recent years. Paulina has stewarded the operations and compliance side of our business with great expertise, while Edgar and Adrian have demonstrated their credentials through successful leadership in important transactions. I take great pleasure in announcing these appointments, as I have had the opportunity to work closely with all three professionals and know they are well prepared for this new challenge."

