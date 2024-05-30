Abracon Releases New High Precision Embedded Rubidium Oscillators

SPICEWOOD, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, unveils their latest product introduction, Rubidium Oscillators. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and decades of expertise in the timing market, these innovative oscillators set a new standard for accuracy, reliability, and versatility in embedded timekeeping solutions.

These new Rubidium Oscillators are designed to harness the intrinsic properties of Rubidium atoms, ensuring unparalleled precision and timing accuracy. With stability rivalling the most advanced atomic clocks, Abracon's Rubidium Oscillators provide consistent and reliable performance across diverse applications and environments.

Designed with versatility in mind, the new Rubidium Oscillators from Abracon boast a compact form factor without compromising performance. Whether deployed in terrestrial communication networks or inside high-precision scientific instruments, their space-saving design makes them ideal for applications where size constraints are paramount.

In addition to their exceptional performance, these new Rubidium Oscillators are also designed for efficiency. With optimized power consumption and rapid warm-up times, they strike the perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency.

"We are excited to announce the release of our new Rubidium Oscillators for the precision timing market. Our AR50LC family of RbXOs provides long term stability for applications in telecommunications, broadcasting, and many others," explains Kevin Lemon, Director of Product Management. "Rubidium Oscillators are the most accurate clocks commercially available and provide the most accurate timing and stability for customers looking for high precision timing."

For more information on Abracon's Rubidium Oscillators, click here. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140681/Abracon_Logo_2023_Logo.jpg