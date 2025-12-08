Abracon Strengthens Global Supply Chain and Quick-Turn Capabilities to Support Growing MEMS Oscillator Demand

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of timing, frequency control, power, magnetics, RF, and antenna solutions, has announced significant enhancements to its global operations to meet the rising demand for its MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) oscillator portfolio.

The company has expanded manufacturing capacity, increased global production redundancy, and introduced a new Quick-Turn Service, delivering faster, more reliable access to high-performance timing components. These improvements bolster Abracon's ability to serve customers in IoT, industrial, communications, and automotive markets requiring dependable timing solutions.

Expanding Supply Resilience and Speed

To strengthen product availability and minimize disruptions, Abracon has increased both domestic and international supply chain redundancy and boosted on-hand inventory of high-demand MEMS oscillator part numbers. This expanded logistics network supports consistent, timely delivery worldwide.

A key element of this initiative, Abracon's in-house Quick-Turn Service, enables customers to receive custom MEMS oscillators programmed to any frequency within five business days. Ideal for prototypes and low-volume production, this service leverages in-house programming and inventory to accelerate development cycles. For larger-scale needs, Abracon maintains extensive stocked options through its global distribution partners.

Reliable, Configurable MEMS Timing Solutions

With over 6,500 part numbers, Abracon's MEMS oscillators deliver low-power operation, tight stability, wide temperature ranges, compact packaging, and multiple output options, ensuring easy integration across diverse applications.

"Abracon is recognized as one of the most responsive and reliable timing partners in the industry, and we're committed to building on that operational excellence," said Kevin Lemon, Global VP of Product and Marketing. "By investing in scalable MEMS infrastructure and accelerating customer-customizable quick-turn options, we're giving engineers greater flexibility and confidence to move from concept to production and get their products to market faster."

These enhancements reaffirm Abracon's commitment to delivering dependable MEMS timing solutions supported by a robust, responsive, and globally resilient supply chain.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

