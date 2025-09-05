Żabka Polska and Stagwell Launch New Consumer Insights Tool “In-Pulse” Through Joint Venture

Designed specifically for the Polish market, the insights and engagement solution deliver real-time, actionable insights for Polish brands

LONDON and WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, and Żabka Polska, the owner of the largest chain of modern convenience stores in Poland, have established a joint venture to launch In-Pulse, an advanced consumer analytics and engagement tool designed specifically for the Polish market. The joint venture combines Żabka's expansive retail footprint and anonymous consumer base with Stagwell's expertise in data-driven marketing solutions to deliver a tool that offers real-time, actionable insights into Polish consumer behaviour.

Leveraging Żabka's extensive retail footprint of leading retail stores position in country and its popular Żappka app, and Stagwell's advanced, data analytics technology and expert knowledge in marketing and e-commerce, In-Pulse curates aggregated data and anonymous insights on millions of Polish consumers. The tool provides businesses with data-driven insights into consumers preferences, shopping patterns, and spending habits, enabling marketers to craft precise, cost-effective strategies.

Both Stagwell and Żabka Polska are leaders in their respective categories. As the challenger network built to transform marketing, Stagwell delivers scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Żabka is Poland's leading network of over 11,600 stores in the modern convenience format, handling approximately 4.1 million transactions daily and serving more than 10 million users of the Żappka app.

How In-Pulse Works:

In-Pulse is an end-to-end solution that offers services throughout the entire sales chain. It involves five steps: the first is the collection and analysis of anonymous and aggregated behavioural and transactional data; the second includes the possibility of dialogue with the customer through an application that allows you to ask questions about their opinions and their motivations; the third involves verifying and testing products and services; in the fourth step, it is possible to develop targeted marketing activities and choose communication channels; The last fifth step allows you to evaluate the effectiveness of given solutions and predict effectiveness in various alternative scenarios.

In-Pulse as a unique tool ensures the continuity of the research methodology – it shows the past and present shopping preferences of the real, not declarative segments of customers. Their analysis allows us to develop guidelines on how this segment will function in the future, and thus what products or services would meet their expectations. Thanks to In-Pulse, the consumer gains a greater chance of accessing solutions that they will be interested in and satisfied with.

How In-Pulse Benefits Polish Businesses:

Data Collection: Tracks anonymous consumer behaviour and transaction data in real time via opted-in communications.

Customer Feedback: Engages consumers directly for feedback on preferences and motivations

Testing and Optimization: Enables testing of products and services within the app and in-store environments

Targeted Marketing: Develops customized strategies for more effective outreach

Predictive Analytics: Forecasts future consumer behaviour to align business offerings with evolving market needs

Through these capabilities, In-Pulse offers an in-depth understanding of Polish consumer dynamics, making it a valuable tool for the retail and fast-moving consumer goods sectors, where adapting to shifting consumer expectations is key. "Poland is a very important market for Stagwell, not only from a local perspective, but also the entire CEE region. The Polish market is our headquarters when it comes to digital commerce services, and it is here that we have gained an extremely strong partner – Żabka Polska. I am sure that the joint venture, the axis of which is an innovative look at the Polish consumer and real listening to their voice, is a revolution for the entire market," said James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA.

"Technological development is one of the main priorities for the Żabka Group. Cooperation with Stagwell can help us in this in terms of implementing solutions that will allow us to respond even better to the needs of our customers," comments Paweł Grabowski, Head of digital B2B Zabka Future, Zabka Group

"The Polish retail market is entering a new era, where real-time insights are becoming the key to success. Żabka and Stagwell show that the future of retail is not only sales, but above all the ability to effectively manage unique insights about the Polish market, shoppers and consumer behavior. Thanks to In-Pulse, Polish companies will gain a tool that will allow them not only to keep up with global trends, but also to shape them." – comments Anna Pańczyk, Strategic Partnership & Global Solutions at Stagwell. She adds: " For the FMCG and non-FMCG sectors, cooperation with In-Pulse can become an "opportunity for development and better adaptation of their offers to the dynamically changing needs of people."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About the Żabka Group

Żabka Group is the ultimate convenience ecosystem with a mission to create value by simplifying people's everyday lives. The Group serves a growing number of consumers who are looking for convenience and promotes a responsible approach towards products, packaging, customers, franchisees, suppliers and the broader environment.

The ecosystem comprises Poland's leading convenience retailer with more than 11,600 physical stores operated under a franchise model, supplemented by 24/7 autonomous unmanned Żabka Nano Stores. The Group also has an advanced, continually evolving digital customer offering. Its Maczfit operation delivers restaurant-quality prepared meals to consumers seeking convenient and healthy food, while Dietly is a leading online D2C meal solutions marketplace. The Group's eGrocery business is operated through two brands: Jush! and delio. Zabka Group recently entered the highly attractive Romanian market via the acquisition of DRIM.

Żabka's business in Poland is supported by a well-invested logistics platform, represented by eight distribution centers, 19 cross-docking facilities, and dedicated dark store and dark kitchen infrastructure to support the digital offering.

Since October 2024 the Company's shares have been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

