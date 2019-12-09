AB Tasty Launches Global Partnership Program to Support Its Rapid International Growth

The new program, which will expand AB Tasty's agency and technology partnership network, is centered on a qualitative education program and resource center.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty , the leading customer experience optimization company, is today announcing the launch of its first global partnership program. The program offers leading agencies and technology providers in the conversion optimization space quality training and resources from AB Tasty and industry peers, as well as opportunities for joint marketing activities.

The international program will be managed both through global channel directors and an 'always on' online partner success center. AB Tasty's current partners , including Accenture Interactive, Performics, Eddo, User Conversion, FIFTY-FIVE, Tealium, Fullstory, and Segment, are able to access product and market resources and insights, as well as participate in education, training and certification programs.

AB Tasty currently counts over 850 global enterprise clients, and has ten offices throughout Europe, the U.S. and APAC region. "The driving force of our global program is that we're building a mutually beneficial relationship between AB Tasty and our growing base of world-class agency and technology partners," explains Matt Filios, Vice President of Global Channels at AB Tasty. "The success of our partners' businesses is instrumental to the fast growth of our business. We have created a program that is focused on one simple outcome, and that is a win-win."

"Accenture Interactive partners with AB Tasty because they offer one of the most comprehensive and easy-to-use experimentation platforms, enabling our clients' digital transformation," noted Pascal Davis, Senior Manager Digital Marketing at Accenture Interactive. Sarah Znideric, Client Success Director at Good Growth, elaborated: "We are delighted with AB Tasty's partnership program. When we work together we are able to deliver exceptional results for our joint clients. Their unique reporting is proving useful for clients across the board."

Agencies or technology vendors interested in learning more about AB Tasty's partnership program can find resources on AB Tasty's agency and technology partner pages, respectively.

