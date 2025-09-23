AB Tasty Announces One Platform, Changing How Marketing and Product Teams Optimize Customer Journeys

One Platform by AB Tasty brings together best-in-class UX and powerful features into a single, seamless solution for both marketing and product teams.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty, a global leader in experience optimization, today announced the launch of their unified platform for both client-side and server-side experimentation, "One Platform". This new offering enables digital teams—from developers to product managers and marketers—to personalize every customer journey with safety, speed, and confidence.

Combining AB Tasty's Feature Experimentation and Rollouts function with their signature no-code experimentation suite, digital teams have access to one workflow for testing, validating, and rolling out digital experiences at scale. This move makes it easier to de-risk deployments, prove impact, and maintain consistency across channels and devices.

What One Platform means for digital teams:

Safe, progressive rollouts – Validate features with controlled rollouts to minimize risk.

Cross-stack experimentation – Measure performance across backend, web, and mobile.

Unified customer journeys – Run consistent tests and personalizations from one place.

AI-augmented insights – Optimize experiences based on user sentiment and intent.

Developer-friendly workflows – Maintain control with robust APIs, monitoring, and rollback.

"Fragmented tools have forced teams into silos, leading to disruption, tests without impact, and potential mistakes," says Rémi Aubert, AB Tasty Co-Founder and CEO. "One Platform helps to close that gap between product, marketing, and developer teams by providing a single place for experimentation, personalization, and feature management. We're raising the bar on how teams test, iterate, and optimize."

One Platform marks the consolidation of AB Tasty's continued growth in digital experience - building on their acquisition of EmotionsAI in 2023, expansion into recommendation and merchandising in 2024, and continued innovation in personalization and AI to help partners grow at speed.

"Our mission has always been to accelerate innovation with confidence," shares Alix de Sagazan, AB Tasty Co-Founder and CEO. "By bringing client-side and server-side experimentation into one platform, we're empowering digital teams to align on outcomes, de-risk deployments, and deliver customer value faster than ever."

With One Platform, teams can build a culture where experimentation thrives—one test, one insight, one step closer to what's possible.

