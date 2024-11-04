A Tier 1 Insurer in Africa Optimises Data Capabilities with Go-Live of Sapiens Data and Analytics Solution

Sapiens DataSuite on the cloud accelerates the insurer's scalability and cost-efficiency, streamlines operations, and enables faster insights

UXBRIDGE, England, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the go-live of Sapiens DataSuite by a Tier 1 insurer based in Africa. Powered by Sapiens DataSuite, the migration of the insurer's data platform to the cloud provides the company with an enterprise-wide, consolidated view of data to improve performance, productivity, security, and user experiences.

A longtime Sapiens' customer, the insurer implemented Sapiens Tia Enterprise core solution in 2006, followed by Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster. The addition of DataSuite and migration to the cloud solidifies the insurer's digital transformation strategy. The enhanced data processing capacity enables the company to process, transform and load more than 50 billion records within 40 hours and perform a daily incremental load of more than 70 million records. The new platform empowers the insurer to bring huge amount of data to a central data lake that serves all the organisation for insights, reports, dashboards, business decision, and AI.

According to the insurer, the go-live with Sapiens has provided their organisation with a future-ready, scalable platform, which is a major step forward in their efforts to modernise the company's data infrastructure and support their reporting and analytics needs. Partnering with Sapiens has enabled the insurer to leverage Sapiens' invaluable research and development expertise and drive tangible business value from the latest cloud technologies.

"We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in our longtime client's digital transformation journey and to facilitate the successful migration of their data platform to the cloud," said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "Sapiens' in-depth understanding of the insurance market enriches our solutions with the innovative capabilities our customers need to drive efficiency, agility, and growth."

Sapiens DataSuite is a data management solution that empowers insurers to produce actionable insights and maximise the value of their data, resulting in smarter decision making. DataSuite is a modular, highly innovative, business intelligence solution specifically for insurance markets.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens' cloud-based SaaS insurance platform offers pre-integrated, low-code capabilities across core, data, and digital domains to accelerate our customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

