A Global Innovation Centre: QNB Group Establishes QNBeyond to Support Startups and Entrepreneurs

In addition, the newly launched innovation center aims at promoting new start-ups and FinTech companies as an accelerator and incubator.

The Group has launched QNBeyond in Turkey as the market bears the largest potential across QNB's network to drive innovation. With its vibrant FinTech community, Turkey has access to new talent pools, and has a well-advanced digitization and automation system.

As part of its innovation strategy, QNB Group aims to improve the banking experience for the next generation of our customers and beyond. This will ensure to continue to delight its customers, augment its reputation, brand value, and maintain its leading position across the markets the Group operates in.

QNB Group's presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies extends to more than 31 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 1,100 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines.

