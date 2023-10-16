9fin expands into CLOs with Tanvi Gupta and team

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analysis for debt capital markets, has today announced the hire of several leading journalists and data experts to spearhead its coverage of global CLO markets.

The CLO team will be led by Tanvi Gupta, formerly of Creditflux, who joins 9fin as Global Head of CLOs, based in London. She is accompanied by her former colleagues Sam Robinson (CLO Data Editor, also based in London), Charlie Dinning (Senior Reporter, in New York City) and Dan Alderson (Editor, in London).

More of Gupta's former colleagues are set to join 9fin in the coming months.

The addition of these experienced journalists and data professionals will expand 9fin's coverage of the global structured credit markets, naturally complementing the company's news and data teams covering Leveraged Finance, Private Credit, and Distressed Debt.

Steven Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of 9fin, commented: "We are thrilled to have Tanvi and her colleagues at 9fin. Alongside our efforts in private credit and distressed debt, they will help bring our market-leading content and technology to yet another essential area of the debt capital markets, making 9fin a true one-stop shop for all credit professionals."

Will Caiger-Smith, US Managing Editor at 9fin, commented: "Tanvi and her team are the absolute best at what they do. The CLO market is one of the biggest drivers of activity in the world of sub-investment-grade corporate debt — if you're covering leveraged finance and private credit, you need to know what's going on in structured credit. No one else covers that market like this team does."

