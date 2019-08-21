86% of Users Quit Shopping Apps After 4 Weeks: New Research From CleverTap

- The ecommerce Industry Benchmark report from CleverTap highlights user engagement strategies that can help online retailers boost retention and customer lifetime value

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full-stack customer retention platform that helps consumer brands maximize customer lifetime value, today released the Industry Benchmarks for Ecommerce Apps . For ecommerce brands, high customer acquisition costs (CACs) and price-sensitive buyers impact the overall customer lifetime value and profitability due to low retention. With low entry and exit barriers, customers have a plethora of options to choose from even within niche categories.

The benchmark report, which analyses 3.1 billion data points across 18 million devices and 15 million unique users, provides insights that will help growth teams benchmark their app's performance against some of the most successful ecommerce apps. The report also covers strategies to help you improve user engagement and retention.

Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing at CleverTap said, "The cut-throat competition in the ecommerce industry makes it crucial for brands to deliver a superior customer experience. Our research indicates that ecommerce brands are losing customers faster than acquiring them. On average, shopping apps lose 86% of users within the first 4 weeks of download."



"Without focusing on retention, brands are trying to fill a leaky bucket, focusing on acquiring more users that don't stick around for long. This impacts the top line as well as customer lifetime value for these brands," she added.

The benchmark report provides insights on how users flow from one lifecycle stage to another and provides recommendations to increase repeat purchase rate and hence user retention. Some of the other highlights from the report include:

Registration : Only 16 percent of new users complete the signup process within a week of installing the app

Retention : Only 11.6 percent of new users remain active in the first week

Uninstalls : 42 percent of new users uninstall the app within the 30 days of app install

Reinstalls : Only 5.21 percent of users reinstall within 30 days of app uninstall

The report can be downloaded here .



