7EDGE Leverages AWS Lambda to Accelerate Serverless Innovation

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7EDGE, Digital Product Engineering Company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda, recognizing that 7EDGE follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates 7EDGE as an AWS Partner Network (APN) recognizing that 7EDGE follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers through AWS's serverless computing technology.

7EDGE achieves AWS Lambda Service Delivery

Cedan Christopher Misquith, Manager of Engineering Management at 7EDGE, says, " AWS Lambda propels our clients into the future, offering scalable, efficient, and event-driven solutions. Its serverless architecture eliminates infrastructure burdens, empowering 7EDGE to deliver applications rapidly. This accelerates client innovation, reduces time-to-market, optimizes costs, and positions them for long-term success."

7EDGE leverages the power of AWS Lambda to drive digital transformation and modernize applications . As a serverless computing service, AWS Lambda eliminates the need for traditional infrastructure management, allowing 7EDGE and the customer to focus on innovation and rapid development. By harnessing features like automatic scaling, pay-as-you-go pricing, and built-in fault tolerance, 7EDGE delivers highly scalable, cost-effective, and reliable solutions that meet the demands of the modern digital landscape.

Building on past successes, including the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program and AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, 7EDGE is committed to delivering innovative, cloud-native solutions.

About 7EDGE

7EDGE is a Digital Product Engineering Company based in Bengaluru, India. Their core expertise lies in crafting modern applications with cloud-native services, specializing in microservices and serverless architecture tailored to the requirements of enterprises and startups alike. They deliver unparalleled solutions to industries and companies across the globe.

Their proficiency extends to transforming legacy monolithic applications into API-driven microservices applications, fostering scalability and agility. Furthermore, they leverage serverless architecture and cloud-native services to deploy highly scalable infrastructure, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the digital landscape.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616429/7EDGE_AWS_Partner.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616452/7EDGE_Logo.jpg