7EDGE Unveils API Gateway Expertise to Accelerate Serverless Innovation

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 7EDGE, a Digital Product Engineering Company, announced today that it has achieved expertise in AWS API Gateway Service delivery, recognizing its commitment to best practices and proven success in delivering cloud-native, serverless solutions to end customers.

Empowering businesses with seamless API management and serverless innovation

API Gateway plays a key role in modern applications by acting as a central system for managing APIs. With expertise in AWS API Gateway, 7EDGE helps businesses easily handle microservices, improve data flow, and simplify complex processes. This ensures that companies can be more flexible, scale efficiently, and stay secure, without dealing with the technical challenges of managing APIs.

Sandhyashri, Manager I, Backend Engineering at 7EDGE, states, "API Gateway enables us to design architectures that seamlessly connect and secure modern applications. By simplifying system communications and managing data flow efficiently, it empowers our clients to achieve greater agility and scalability. This expertise strengthens 7EDGE's ability to deliver innovative, future-proof solutions while ensuring businesses stay ahead in their digital transformation journey."

With this achievement, 7EDGE has strengthened its commitment to providing advanced solutions to its clients. By mastering AWS API Gateway, the company continues to expand its expertise in custom modern application ecosystems, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly manage and scale their digital operations.

Building on past successes, including AWS Lambda Service Delivery, AWS Well-Architected Partner Program, AWS SaaS Consulting Competency, and AWS DynamoDB Service Delivery, 7EDGE continues to strengthen its expertise in serverless cloud-native technologies. With its expertise in API Gateway technology, the company remains committed to delivering solutions that empower businesses to build scalable, secure, and efficient digital ecosystems.

About 7EDGE

7EDGE is a Digital Product Engineering Company based in Bengaluru, India. Their core expertise lies in crafting modern applications with cloud-native services, specializing in microservices and serverless architecture tailored to the requirements of enterprises and startups alike. They deliver unparalleled solutions to industries and companies across the globe.

Their proficiency extends to transforming legacy monolithic applications into API-driven microservices applications, fostering scalability and agility. Furthermore, they leverage serverless architecture and cloud-native services to deploy highly scalable infrastructure, ensuring businesses stay ahead in the digital landscape.

