6K Recognized on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100

Driving the selection to this prestigious list is 6K's innovative UniMelt microwave plasma production platform enabling the sustainable production of advanced materials for batteries and additive manufacturing

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the sustainable production of engineered materials for lithium-ion batteries and additive manufacturing, was named to Cleantech Group's 2023 Global Cleantech 100 list. The Global Cleantech 100 is an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take 6K from commitments to actions in the efforts to reach net zero. 6K's proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma produces advanced materials faster and cleaner than conventional processes producing both metal additive manufacturing powders and battery material for the electrification market, making it an ideal organization for the Cleantech 100 list.

"6K being recognized on the Global Cleantech 100 list underscores our dedication to sustainability and the importance of clean manufacturing. Our ability to manufacture AM powder with 92% lower emissions, as well as battery material production utilizing 90% less water and zero wastewater proves just how sustainable the UniMelt production technology truly is," said Bruce Bradshaw, chief marketing officer for 6K.

A prime example that showcases the confidence in 6K's UniMelt technology as an environmentally friendly manufacturing technology is evidenced by the recently awarded $50M Department of Energy grant that will partially fund the $107 million PlusCAM factory, a full-scale battery material manufacturing plant scheduled to open in 2025. The company also recently released a life cycle assessment (LCA) conducted by Foresight Management on the sustainability benefits of the UniMelt technology for producing metal powders. The LCA can be downloaded here and provides all the critical ESG metrics that Foresight measured on the technology. 6K also announced a joint study with the Fraunhofer ILT that will be released during Q1 2023. The study conducted at the labs of Fraunhofer ILT analyzes an additively manufactured industrial component that includes the environmental impact from powder, printing, and post-processing.

The total number of nominations for the Cleantech 100 totaled 15,753 from over 93 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that were reviewed by the 81 members of an expert panel. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors, corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting.

The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009.

This highly anticipated annual report brings the complete list of companies with the most promising ideas in cleantech that are best positioned to help build a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. Download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report.

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun's surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

