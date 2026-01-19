6K ADDITIVE SELECTED AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER TO AGF DEFCOM FOR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING POWDER USED IN THE PRODUCTION OF SUPPRESSORS

The companies have entered a strategic partnership to transform AGF Defcom's manufacturing scrap including both solids and powder—into high-performance metal powder.

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, a global leader in metal powder production, announced today at the Shot Show in Las Vegas that it has been selected as the strategic metal powder supplier for AGF Defcom. This partnership focuses on providing high-performance metal powders for AGF Defcom's additive manufacturing (3D printing) of suppressors.

A cornerstone of this agreement is the implementation of a "closed loop" upcycling program. Using the proprietary UniMelt® microwave production system, 6K Additive will transform AGF Defcom's manufacturing scrap—both solids and powder—back into premium metal powder. This initiative ensures a secure, 100% domestic supply chain while significantly reducing material waste and production costs.

Zoltan Kovacs, owner and CEO of AGF Defcom said, "The suppressor market is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and our investment in additive manufacturing is driving significant interest. To succeed with this technology, high-quality powder is a non-negotiable requirement. While partnering with 6K Additive ensures a premium domestic supply, the ability to upcycle our scrap is the real game changer. We have successfully transformed what was once a logistical and financial burden into a high-value asset that directly improves our bottom line."

The suppressor industry has entered a period of explosive growth in 2026, primarily catalyzed by the removal of the $200 federal tax stamp. This regulatory shift has unleashed significant pent-up demand, leading to an unprecedented surge in applications and a diversified market for lower-priced consumer options. Industry analysts have officially dubbed 2026 the "Year of the Suppressor," forecasting record-breaking sales and a massive influx of first-time buyers. This high-volume environment creates a unique opening for advanced manufacturing techniques—particularly 3D printing—to scale production, even as the industry navigates potential fulfillment delays.

Additive Manufacturing Research's Executive Vice President of Research Scott Dunham said, "The additive suppressor market is one we've been watching since 2017, and its impact today on metal additive manufacturing is undeniable. Additive technologies have enabled both business model innovation and product innovation in the area of suppressors, and within 5 years Additive Manufacturing Research expects a penetration of metal AM technologies into this market exceeding 70 percent. Reminiscent of what polymer printing did to the hearing aid industry in the late 2000s, and what continues to happen today in space and rocket propulsion, suppressors are the latest market that will flip to an additive dominant production this decade. It's therefore important for stakeholders to be able to continue to bring a solid value proposition in this area to accelerate the transition and push the AM industry forward as a whole."

"With the suppressor market growing at a staggering 265% in just five years, teaming up with AGF Defcom is a perfect strategic fit. They have a 25-year legacy of manufacturing excellence, and we are excited to support their high-growth trajectory," explained Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive. "Beyond the business expansion, AGF Defcom truly understands the importance of converting scrap into high-performance powder. The fact that we are both U.S. suppliers makes this collaboration even more significant for the defense sector and domestic manufacturing."

Organizations seeking to collaborate with 6K Additive on specialized powder requirements are encouraged to visit 6KAdditive.com.

About 6K Additive

6K Additive, Inc. (ASX:6KA) is a US-based manufacturer and trusted supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions for the aluminum melt industry, all made from sustainable sources. Headquartered in Burgettstown, PA, the Company's manufacturing process produces the highest quality metal powders that are truly spherical, void of porosity and satellites with better unit economics than competing technologies. 6K Additive utilizes proprietary UniMelt® microwave plasma system to produce the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of metal powder including a variety of Nickel, Titanium, Copper, and refractory powders that include, Tungsten, Rhenium, Niobium/C-103 and Tantalum. 6K Additive leverages feedstock such as certified turnings, millings, used additive powder, support material and failed builds that provide customers sustainable, domestically sourced metal powder. Visit us at www.6kAdditive.com.

About AGF Defcom

AGF Defcom Inc. is a solutions provider for a broad range of industries. Our customers range from the automotive, tool and die, oil and gas, aerospace and defense industries. The scope of AGF's products and services is continually expanding. Since opening our Pittsburgh location in 2019, AGF Defcom has invested in the latest technology when it comes to Additive Manufacturing, and now proudly utilizes 17 DLMS Printers and a wide variety of supporting machines. Through our process we not only offer Additive Printing, but can also offer Post Machining, Heat Treating & Laser engraving making us a "one stop shop" for additive manufacturing. AGF Defcom strives to deliver the best product possible, with every part going through our rigorous quality assurance checks we ensure that all parts are exactly to the customers specifications. From Prototyping to full-scale production AGF Defcom is ready to bring your product to life.