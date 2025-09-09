64% of Executives Worry About the Shifting Dynamics of Global Work

New research from G-P reveals how companies are responding to macroeconomic pressures, talent shortages and the accelerating role of AI

BOSTON , Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced the release of the 2025 World at Work Report, revealing critical insights into the shifting dynamics of global work and actionable strategies for success.

"The global business landscape is in constant flux, and our research confirms businesses and employees alike are feeling the pressure," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "Success today isn't just about adapting, it's about proactively building resilience and embracing agility. G-P empowers companies to turn disruption into opportunity. By integrating agentic AI into our processes and workflows, we unlock a future where human ingenuity is not only retained, but dramatically amplified."

The report provides a comprehensive look at the state of global employment, from talent trends to business priorities, and offers strategies to navigate a changing workforce landscape, including:

Macroeconomic Concerns Loom Large. A significant number of employees (65%) are concerned about losing their job due to macroeconomic factors, a sentiment particularly high in the U.S. (70%) and Singapore (85%).





A significant number of employees (65%) are concerned about losing their job due to macroeconomic factors, a sentiment particularly high in the U.S. (70%) and (85%). Persistent Global Talent Shortages . Talent shortages remain one of the most pressing issues for global organizations. Four in five (84%) of executives report difficulties finding skilled talent in their markets.





. Talent shortages remain one of the most pressing issues for global organizations. Four in five (84%) of executives report difficulties finding skilled talent in their markets. Employees Keeping Their Options Open. 52% of employees globally are either actively searching or likely to search for a new job in the next six months. Interestingly, 62% of employees would be willing to move to a different country in the next year if their employer offered the option to further their career, with that number jumping to 71% for millennials.





52% of employees globally are either actively searching or likely to search for a new job in the next six months. Interestingly, 62% of employees would be willing to move to a different country in the next year if their employer offered the option to further their career, with that number jumping to 71% for millennials. Job Market Power Dynamics. A majority of executives (59%) and employees (74%) believe that employers have the advantage in today's job market. Yet, employee expectations remain high, 68% say a guaranteed annual raise above cost-of-living adjustments would keep them with their organization for the next four years.





A majority of executives (59%) and employees (74%) believe that employers have the advantage in today's job market. Yet, employee expectations remain high, 68% say a guaranteed annual raise above cost-of-living adjustments would keep them with their organization for the next four years. Tech Versus Talent. AI and automation are reshaping the workforce, but most companies aren't replacing human workers at scale. Just 16% of executives say they're automating aggressively enough to make human roles optional, while 11% are doubling down on human talent as their key differentiator. The requirements for leaders are also evolving, 59% of executives prioritize AI expertise over years of functional experience when hiring for senior roles.

The 2025 World at Work Report, is based on insights from 6,000 executives and professionals across six global markets. Download G-P's "World at Work" Report here .

