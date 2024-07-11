5G NTN Market worth $31.7 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

154 – Tables

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2023-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By offering (hardware, software, services), by platform (UAS, LEO Satellite, MEO satellite, GEO satellite), By application (eMBB, mMTC, URLLC), by end-use industry (maritime, aerospace & defense, government, mining, other end-use industries) by location (urban, rural, remote, isolated) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Companies covered Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US), SoftBank Group Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Keysight Technologies, Inc (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), EchoStar Corporation (US), SpaceX (US), AST SpaceMobile (US), ZTE Corporation (China), GateHouse SatCom (Denmark), OneWeb (UK), Omnispace LLC (US), Nelco (India), Skylo Technologies (US), Globalstar Inc (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Viasat Inc, (US), Telesat (Canada), Kuiper Systems (US), Sateliot (Spain), VIAVI Solutions (US), Radisys (US).

The 5G NTN Market is taking flight due to its ability to revolutionize global connectivity. Unlike traditional networks with limited reach, 5G NTN offers seamless, high-speed connections across borders. This translates to smooth communication for travelers, eliminates roaming worries, and empowers businesses to collaborate globally. This enhanced global connectivity fosters global trade, boosts tourism, and facilitates collaboration amongst multinational corporations, driving significant growth in the 5G NTN Market.

Based on application, the eMBB segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The eMBB segment within the 5G NTN Market is characterized by its ability to deliver significantly higher data rates and capacity than previous generations. This advancement enables seamless ultra-high-definition video streaming, immersive virtual reality experiences, and large file transfers in remote or underserved areas where terrestrial networks struggle to provide adequate coverage. By leveraging Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) such as satellites and High Altitude Platforms (HAPs), eMBB solutions overcome geographical barriers and ensure consistent high-speed internet access across wide areas. This capability is crucial for industries requiring robust connectivity, including media and entertainment, where reliable and high-bandwidth data transmission supports content distribution and live broadcasting without interruptions.

By location, the isolated segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

In isolated environments such as remote islands or harsh terrains, 5G NTN solutions play a pivotal role in overcoming connectivity challenges unique to these locations. Satellite constellations provide reliable communication links for emergency response, disaster recovery, and environmental monitoring. They enable real-time data transmission for scientific research expeditions, facilitating remote exploration and resource management. Moreover, High Altitude Platforms (HAPs) offer flexible and scalable connectivity options that adapt to the specific needs of isolated communities, supporting sustainable development initiatives and enhancing communication resilience in areas prone to natural disasters or infrastructure limitations.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The 5G NTN Market in Asia-Pacific is expanding quickly due to important technology advancements and calculated strategies. China's launch of a new series of high-orbit internet satellites in September 2023, including Chinasat 16, 19, and 26, underscores its commitment to expanding internet coverage across China and neighboring regions, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative's infrastructure goals across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Simultaneously, Ji's deployment of over 115,000 5G sites in 2024 and Airtel's ambitious plan to introduce 5G services in 300 cities in India highlights the region's robust adoption of 5G NTN solutions. Japan's collaboration between KDDI and SpaceX in September 2023 to introduce satellite-to-cellular services using Starlink satellites further illustrates the region's proactive approach to bridging connectivity gaps, particularly in remote areas. Together, these developments establish Asia-Pacific as the 5G NTN Market's fastest-growing region, propelled by creative installations and a resolute commitment to improving connection infrastructure.

Top Key Companies in 5G NTN Market:

The major vendors covered in the 5G NTN Market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US), SoftBank Group Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Keysight Technologies, Inc (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), EchoStar Corporation (US), SpaceX (US), AST SpaceMobile (US), ZTE Corporation (China), GateHouse SatCom (Denmark), OneWeb (UK), Omnispace LLC (US), Nelco (India), Skylo Technologies (US), Globalstar Inc (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), Viasat Inc, (US), Telesat (Canada), Kuiper Systems (US), Sateliot (Spain), VIAVI Solutions (US), Radisys (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the 5G NTN Market.

