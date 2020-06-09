5G Infrastructure Market Size to Reach USD 58.17 Billion by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G infrastructure is made up of macro and small-cell base stations with edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, network functions that typically run on hardware become virtualized, running as software.

The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at USD 371.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 58.174 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 95.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The demand for 5G Infrastructure within the global market has risen as a result of advances in telecommunications. 5G was launched commercially in early 2019 and is currently used in three key types of connected services, including IoT, mobile broadband, and critical communications. 5G will boost and advance our mobile experience with reduced latency, low cost-per-bit, and consistent and higher data speeds. Real time gaming , AR , VR and MR will have a huge impact due to 5G.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SIZE:

The major factors driving the growth of 5G infrastructure market size are lower latency, increasing adoption of virtual telecommunications networking architecture, and growth in mobile data traffic. Increasing M2M connections across different industries are also expected to drive the growth of the 5G Infrastructure over the forecast period.

The success of 4G technologies has provided space for the creation of 5G technologies and has, in turn, driven the market demand. It is also expected that the presence of several channels that can aid the development of the telecommunications sector will fuel the growth of the 5G infrastructure market size.

With the aid of emerging 5G technologies, autonomous vehicles are expected to become a reality in the coming years. 4G cannot support high-speed technologies and give vehicles spontaneous human-like reflexes. The adoption of 5G by autonomous vehicles is expected to boost the 5G infrastructure market size. Furthermore, the increasing demand for mobile bandwidth, connectivity for IoT, and sensor devices for smart city applications, along with emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), support 5G infrastructure market growth.

Governments around the globe are making investments toward the advancement of 5G technology. Furthermore, several new telecommunications companies have entered the global 5G infrastructure market. This increase in investments from both private and public entities are expected to increase the 5G infrastructure market size.

The sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is likely to affect the market for 5G Infrastructure. Huawei, for example, announced delays in starting mobile 5G networks Infrastructure in Europe .

5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising investments in both government and private industry.

is expected to hold the largest 5G infrastructure market share during the forecast period. The growth witnessed in the region is likely to be guided by the involvement of large and influential players and the US government's spending on providing 5G Infrastructure in various government and private organizations. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising investments in both government and private industry.

5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Key players

AT&T

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

MediaTek

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co.

Verizon

Others.

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

By Network Technology

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC).

By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

mable Gate Array (FPGA)Field-Program.

By Application

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others.

