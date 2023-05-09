5G Chipset Market Worth $143.69 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G chipset market size is estimated to reach USD 143.69 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. With the increasing demand for 5G-enabled devices, there is a growing need for more powerful and efficient 5G chipsets that can support these devices. To improve performance and efficiency, many chipsets are being designed with built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, which allow devices to process data more quickly and accurately and make more intelligent decisions.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The RFICs segment dominated the market in 2022. The rising complexity of smartphones, which necessitates the use of additional RF transceiver ICs to support numerous antennas for features such as 4G/5G connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC, is a major factor driving the segment growth.

The Sub-6 GHz segment dominated the market in 2022. Increasing use of Sub-6 GHz technologies to provide comprehensive coverage in urban and rural regions, since these frequency bands offer more range and penetration than higher mmWave bands, is a primary factor driving the segment growth.

The 7 nm segment dominated the market in 2022. The increasing use of the 7 nm technology node in chip design, which offers lower power consumption, greater switching performance, and higher density, is a primary factor driving the segment growth.

The smartphones segment dominated the market in 2022. The segment's growth is mostly attributed to rising customer demand for mobile connection that is both quicker and more dependable.

The IT & Telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2022. Significant factors influencing the segment growth include major manufacturers' extensive efforts in developing 5G chipset modules for telecom base stations, and other communication equipment

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 owing to This is rising demand in in high-speed connection by consumers and the growing usage of modern technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing.

Read full market research report for more latest industry insights, "5G Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Operating Frequency, By Processing Node Type, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

5G Chipset Market Growth & Trends

Additionally, there is an increasing focus on the development of specialized 5G chipsets for specific use cases, such as IoT devices, automotive applications, and virtual and augmented reality applications, which bodes well for the growth of the market over the coming years. The rising demand for high-speed internet is a major driving force behind the growth of the market. With the increasing popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications such as high-quality video streaming, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud gaming, there is a need for faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

The 5G network is designed to provide significantly faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity than previous generations of wireless networks. As a result, there is a growing need for 5G chipsets that can enable high-speed internet connectivity for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, IoT devices, and more.

With the rollout of 5G networks in many parts of the world, consumers are increasingly looking for devices that can take advantage of the new technology. 5G smartphones offer faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity than previous generations of smartphones, allowing users to enjoy faster and more reliable internet connectivity. As a result, there is a growing need for 5G chipsets that can power these devices, enabling them to provide the high-speed connectivity that users demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for remote work and online education, which in turn led to a surge in demand for devices that can provide fast and reliable internet connectivity. This created an opportunity for the market, as 5G technology is designed to provide faster and more reliable connectivity than previous generations of wireless networks. As a result, there was a significant increase in demand for 5G-enabled devices, including smartphones, laptops, and IoT devices.

5G Chipset Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G chipset market based on type, operating frequency, processing node type, deployment type, vertical, and region

5G Chipset Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Modems

RFICs

RF Transceivers



RF FE

Others

5G Chipset Market - Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Sub-6 GHz

24-39 Ghz

Above 39 Ghz

5G Chipset Market - Processing Node Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

7 nm

10 nm

Others

5G Chipset Market - Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Smartphones/Tablets

Single-mode



Standalone





Non-standalone



Multi-mode

Connected Vehicles

Single-mode



Standalone





Non-standalone



Multi-mode

Connected Devices

Single-mode



Standalone





Non-standalone



Multi-mode

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Single-mode



Standalone





Non-standalone



Multi-mode

Others

Single-mode



Standalone





Non-standalone



Multi-mode

5G Chipset Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

5G Chipset Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



Sweden

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA ( Middle East & Africa )

& ) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the 5G Chipset Market

Huawei Technologies, Inc

MediaTek Inc

Intel Corporation

Samsung

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Unisoc Communications Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Anokiwave, Inc

Xilinx

