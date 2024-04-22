$594 Billion Collectibles Market in 2024 - Market Decipher releases Research Reports on 50+ Collectibles Categories

PUNE, India, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher (A Research Company highly focussed into Collectibles Domain) has announced release of 20+ Market Research Reports in Collectibles Domain. The company has been serving clients worldwide to analyse and strategize business plans and expansions. The company offers complete research on all types of collectibles in their new release Collectibles Market Report, 2024 – 2034. Further, separate focussed reports can be availed for mentioned products – sports memorabilia, trading cards, pokemon cards, coins, stamps, watches, toys, toy cars, plush toys, NFT, autographs, art, comics, anime, action figurines, music, vintage items, militaria, black memorabilia, and many more.

"Focussed report on a specific product, country, region or sales channel (auction houses/online/peer to peer) can be procured as customized reports on request."

Get Details on Collectibles Research Report here: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market

What the report Offers?

Market size for each category, country, and sales channel

Historical Data from FY2022 to FY2024 (referred 2023)

Forecast from 2024 to 2034 (year-end considered - March)

Analysis on market drivers and restraints with opportunities

Key investment pockets based on growth and profitability analysis

Competitive Analysis with Market Share and Player Positioning

1st Quarter 2024 – Recent Activities:

Top Tier Authentics has unveiled its digital collectibles authenticity platform as well as a new advisory board. The New York company aims to transform how brands, athletes and artists authenticate products and create new consumer experiences.

company aims to transform how brands, athletes and artists authenticate products and create new consumer experiences. Football trading cards have witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years, as collectors worldwide contribute to the escalating demand. From curating a collectors diary to partnering with Comic Con, global trading cards company Topps India is going all out to promote its latest collection – The Match Attax.

New trader 'Classic Toy Collectibles' joins Petworth Antiques Market

eBay has sold its vault to Collectors, the parent company of card-grading giant PSA

Sotheby's Financial Services Announces Groundbreaking $700 Million Securitization

Securitization Sotheby's Plans $500 Million Bond Sale Secured by Art, Collectibles

Bond Sale Secured by Art, Collectibles Niceville Comics & Collectibles set to unite community through childhood memories

Certified Collectibles Group, a Lakewood Ranch -based authentication and collectible grading business, has reached a deal to acquire an autograph authentication company, James Spence Authentication.

-based authentication and collectible grading business, has reached a deal to acquire an autograph authentication company, James Spence Authentication. Goldin Auctions, one of the major sports auction houses in the sports collectibles industry, has been acquired by eBay

NFP Introduces a Sports Card and Memorabilia Insurance Program for the Canadian Marketplace, Expanding Its Personal Risk Offerings

Demand for OJ Simpson memorabilia skyrockets after death

Taylor Swift -signed guitar, sports memorabilia and more to be auctioned off to help The Family Place

-signed guitar, sports memorabilia and more to be auctioned off to help The Family Place Sports business journalist Darren Rovell has launched Cllct, a website that will cover the sports collectibles industry

Sneak Peek into the Report:

Collectibles Market Size in 2024: $594.2 Billion

Sports Memorabilia Market Size in 2034: $61.62 Billion

Trading Cards Market Size in 2034: $48.21 Billion

Pokemon Cards catching up on Sports Trading Cards

Plush Toys getting more mainstream as collectibles

Authentication companies such as PSA expanding its coverage

Limited Edition Sneakers at rise with sluggish resale market

Anime Figurines holds huge potential in Action Figurines

Toy Cars popularizing in U.S. with slow adoption in APAC

Grading companies' revenue shows exponential growth

Auction houses catches up supported by digital channel

Small collectible businesses getting acquired at faster pace

College/University based memorabilia going mainstream in U.S.

Coin collectibles companies highly associating with grading firms

Note: Confidential research findings have been avoided for publishing purpose as per policies. Actual report offers data on every category broken down on country level with deep dive analysis.

Any specific requirement? Write your requirements in request form here: https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marketdecipher.com/.

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/

https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:

David Correa

david@marketdecipher.com

Decipher Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Zen Business Center,

Wakad, Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411057, Maharashtra

Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/3563419/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg