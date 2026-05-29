4th CISCE Expands International Participation and Global Reach

Australia Named Guest Country of Honor for the First Time; French and Italian Regions Debut as International Guest Provinces

BEIJING, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled to take place in Beijing from June 22 to 26, is expected to achieve record levels of international participation and global reach, according to Li Xingqian, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Australia Named Guest Country of Honor for the First Time

Australia will serve as the Guest Country of Honor for the first time. The move marks Australia's first formal participation in the expo at the national level and reflects CISCE's growing international profile. Five major international organizations return as supporting partners: the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

This year's expo will also introduce an international Guest Province program for the first time. France's Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Italy's Liguria region have been named the inaugural international Guest Provinces, appearing alongside China's own domestic Guest Provinces, Anhui and Hainan.

Anhui will spotlight sci-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing, with a focus on emerging industries including intelligent connected electric vehicles, next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, high-end equipment manufacturing, advanced materials, and low-altitude aviation. Hainan, serving as a Guest Province during the first year of independent customs operations for the Hainan Free Trade Port, will present a comprehensive overview of free trade port development. The province will focus on modern service-sector supply chains, institutional innovation, and international supply chain cooperation opportunities linked to the free trade port.

To date, exhibitors representing 85 countries, regions, and international organizations have confirmed participation. International exhibitors now account for 36.5% of all exhibitors, while Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders represent more than 65% of participants. More than 150 overseas delegations have confirmed plans to travel to China for meetings and business discussions, with both the number and profile of participating delegations expected to exceed the previous edition.

The opening ceremony will be held on the morning of June 22. Participants will also jointly release the 4th CISCE Beijing Initiative during the event.

For more information, please visit: China International Supply Chain Expo.

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