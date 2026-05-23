30-Day Countdown Begins: 4th CISCE to Open in Beijing on June 22

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China International Supply Chain Expo

23 May, 2026, 14:39 GMT

BEIJING, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), is now 30 days away and will take place from June 22 to 26 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing.

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30-Day Countdown Begins: 4th CISCE to Open in Beijing on June 22

The expo will feature six core supply chain sectors — Digital Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Green Agriculture, Healthy Life, Smart Vehicle, and Clean Energy — alongside a dedicated Supply Chain Service exhibition area. To date, 676 Chinese and international companies; national-level specialized, sophisticated, distinctive, and innovative enterprises; and industry organizations have confirmed participation. Including upstream and downstream partners participating alongside exhibitors, the total number of exhibitors is expected to exceed 1,200.

Registration Opens with Free Admission

The expo will be open to trade visitors from the afternoon of June 22 through June 24, before opening to the general public on June 25–26. Registration is now open for trade visitors, buyers, media representatives, and public attendees, with free admission available to all registered participants.

115 Returning Exhibitors Participate for a Fourth Consecutive Year as New Participants Join

The number of participating countries and regions continues to grow compared with the previous edition. First-time participants include companies from 13 countries, such as Finland, Austria, and Kazakhstan, alongside organizations including UNICEF, the UN Global Compact, and the Licensing Executives Society International (LESI). At the same time, 115 Chinese and international companies are returning for the fourth consecutive edition, while several globally recognized multinational companies will participate for the first time this year.

Launched in 2023, the CISCE is the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chain cooperation. Following the successful staging of its first three editions, the expo has grown into a widely recognized international platform for trade and industrial collaboration.

For more information about the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo, please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/, or register for visit from https://en.cisce.org.cn/audience/WEB/access

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427202/CISCE_Logo.jpg

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