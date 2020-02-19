4DX Draws Highest Ever January Performance with $23 Million in the Global Box Office

The remarkable results in January were driven by major Hollywood blockbuster titles including "Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker"($7.9M), "Bad Boys For Life"($4.3M) and "Jumanji: The Next Level"($2.5M) grossing a combined $15million at the 4DX global box office.

A breakout month for 4DX in the UK helped with the surge at the global box office, with $1.5million taken, which is 81% increase on January 2019. This was helped by impressive box office results for titles such as the BAFTA winning "1917", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Bad Boys For Life".

4DX's great performance in January has been contributed by European markets and North America. In particular, 4DX box office in US and Canada increased by 262% and 244% respectively. The box office figures in Europe markets also increased by 39% compared to January 2019. Alongside the UK's impressive box office performance, other European markets also marked notable increases at the box office, including Denmark (73%), Netherlands (73%), Austria (51%) and France (35%).

These results continue the rise in popularity of the 4DX experience with cinema audiences, following a record breaking 2019 at the global box office with $320million taken. If January is anything to go by, 2020 is going to be another standout year for 4DX.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1092327/4DX_audience.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cj4dx.com



SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX