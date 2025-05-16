4.9% CAGR, Automotive Heat Shield Market Share to Surpass $17.56 billion by 2030- Exclusive Study by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automotive Heat Shield Market is projected to be valued at USD 13.81 billion in 2025 and reach USD 17.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The application of automotive heat shields which used to protect exhaust systems and engines has grown to include various uses in electric vehicles. New growth opportunities for the automotive heat shield market are emerging as electric and autonomous vehicles become more prevalent. With increasing complexity in vehicle platforms advanced multifunctional thermal solutions will become more necessary thus establishing heat shields as essential protectors of both vehicle safety and efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample?id=5674

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In November 2024 , Autoneum expanded its research and development activities in 2024 with a particular focus on New Mobility. In addition to establishing a specialized team to accelerate the development and market readiness of novel products and technologies for electric vehicles, the Company has complemented its global innovation network with a new Research & Technology (R&T) Center in Shanghai, China .

, Autoneum expanded its research and development activities in 2024 with a particular focus on New Mobility. In addition to establishing a specialized team to accelerate the development and market readiness of novel products and technologies for electric vehicles, the Company has complemented its global innovation network with a new Research & Technology (R&T) Center in . In October 2024 , ElringKlinger AG ( Germany ) launched ElroSafe underbody shielding for battery protection, a thermoplastic cover with integrated electromagnetic shielding (EMI), and ElroShield EV+.

, ElringKlinger AG ( ) launched ElroSafe underbody shielding for battery protection, a thermoplastic cover with integrated electromagnetic shielding (EMI), and ElroShield EV+. In April 2024 , JLR collaborated with Alkegen for new range of anti-thermal propagation products to bring the ultimate in thermal protection to JLR's next generation electric vehicles.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Heat Shield Market"

74 - Tables

56 - Figures

242 - Pages

Adoption of Non-Metallic Shields in Electric Vehicles: The automotive industry's swift move toward electrification creates an unprecedented demand for thermal protection solutions that are both intelligent and lightweight yet adaptable. The automotive heat shield market is witnessing substantial changes because of this transformation through the increasing use of non-metallic materials. The operation of electric vehicles (EVs) depends on high-energy automotive battery systems and electric motors along with inverters which produce significant heat output. Non-metallic heat shields made from ceramic fibers, glass fibers, and high-temperature polymers are emerging as the leading option. The expansion of EV usage worldwide pushes OEMs to focus on advanced thermal management systems for better performance and safety. The automotive heat shield market is experiencing transformative changes which drive innovation throughout materials development and production methods. Non-metallic shields have evolved from being niche products to mainstream solutions and this evolution represents a crucial turning point in the development of thermal protection for future vehicles.

By Based on product type, the automotive heat shield market shows growing preference for sandwich type heat shields because they provide better thermal insulation while being lightweight and reducing noise and vibration. Sandwich heat shields feature multiple layers including a metal outer layer and an insulating core made of glass or ceramic fiber with an inner layer while single or double shell designs do not use this structure to deliver improved performance under extreme temperature conditions. Modern vehicles with small engine compartments and high heat requirements find these heat shields ideal as they fit electric and hybrid models well. To achieve better fuel efficiency and comply with strict emission regulations automakers seek multi-functional and lightweight design solutions which has led to the extensive use of sandwich configurations in automotive heat shield market.

By Based on material, the automotive heat shield market favors metallic materials because they demonstrate superior thermal conductivity and durability alongside cost-effectiveness in high-temperature environments. Automotive manufacturers commonly use aluminium and stainless steel because these materials effectively reflect heat radiation while enduring harsh conditions and they can be shaped into intricate designs to create vehicle parts such as automotive exhaust systems and turbochargers. Although ceramic fibers and glass fibers alongside high-temperature polymers are becoming more popular in electric and hybrid vehicle designs which require electrical insulation and reduced weight, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles still favor metallic heat shields because they deliver proven results and fit seamlessly with most OEM requirements. Metallic solutions retain their dominant position in the global automotive heat shield market mainly within mass-produced mid-range vehicle segments.

By Based on application, the exhaust system is the most favoured application in the automotive heat shield market because it experiences extreme temperatures that routinely exceed 1000°C. The exhaust system must feature efficient thermal management to protect surrounding components from heat damage while minimizing fire risks and meeting emission standards. In this application heat shields function to redirect heat away from critical vehicle components which enhances both engine efficiency and safety. The worldwide expansion of turbocharged engines together with stricter emissions standards has created an increased demand for advanced heat shields in exhaust systems. Exhaust system applications have become the leading segment within the automotive heat shield market for internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles due to the persistent exhaust heat challenge.

By end-use, the automotive heat shield market is predominantly driven by passenger cars which hold the largest market share worldwide. The automotive heat shield market dominance of passenger cars stems from their significantly higher production and sales volumes when compared to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Automakers are now widely adopting advanced heat shield technologies due to increasing demand for vehicles that combine fuel efficiency with high performance and environmental compliance to handle rising temperatures beneath the hood of compact engine designs. The growing production of electric and hybrid passenger vehicles has increased the demand for specialized thermal insulation around battery packs and electronic components. Passenger cars remain the primary catalyst for growth in the automotive heat shield market which benefits from ongoing advances in material science alongside heat shield engineering innovations.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region leads the automotive heat shield market volume because its large automobile production capacities span across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's demand for thermal management components grows because of many local and global OEMs combined with increasing vehicle ownership and industrial development. The Asia Pacific region serves as a significant source for both metallic and non-metallic materials which positions it as a leading manufacturer in the global heat shield industry. Premium vehicle manufacturers throughout North America combined with strict emission regulations and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles propel the automotive heat shield market forward. The European automotive heat shield market operates under strict CO₂ emission norms which are reinforced by a significant shift towards electric mobility and the presence of leading luxury and performance car manufacturers. European OEMs focus on implementing lightweighting and thermal insulation strategies across ICE and EV platforms to meet environmental regulations and boost vehicle performance.

In summary, the automotive heat shield market in Asia Pacific shows strong growth due to widespread automotive manufacturing activities combined with increasing personal vehicle ownership and swift industrial development in the region. The automotive heat shield market in Asia Pacific benefits from key contributions by China, India, Japan, and South Korea because both domestic and global OEMs have a strong presence in these nations. The expanding electric vehicle (EV) industry throughout the region creates urgent demand for non-metallic lightweight heat shields that protect battery components. Asia Pacific maintains its critical position in the global automotive heat shield market because of its established supply chain and competitive manufacturing capabilities.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample?id=5674

The key players in the automotive heat shield market are Aspen Aerogels, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Dana Incorporated, Zircotec Ltd, Kokusan Parts Industry Co., Ltd, Carcoustics , Alkegen, Sanwa Packing Industry Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Autoneum, HAPPICH GmbH, Nichias Corporation and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Dana Incorporated:

Through its innovative thermal management solutions Dana Incorporated serves as a global authority providing advanced heat shields for ICE vehicles alongside hybrid and electric automobiles. Power Technologies division of the company produces both metallic and non-metallic shielding products which utilize lightweight materials that comply with changing emission and thermal insulation requirements. Dana maintains a robust customer network by providing major OEMs throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Dana maintains its dominant position in the automotive heat shield market with its worldwide manufacturing network and emphasis on electrification.

ElringKlinger AG:

ElringKlinger AG stands out in the automotive heat shield market with its cutting-edge thermal and acoustic shielding systems. The company supplies a variety of heat shield products such as multi-layer, sandwich-type and lightweight options designed for engine and exhaust system applications. The company ElringKlinger maintains global recognition for its engineering prowess through its dedication to lightweight construction and technologies that reduce emissions. The company focuses its portfolio development on electric vehicle requirements by creating protective shields specifically for battery and electronic component insulation. Through its robust R&D efforts and OEM integration ElringKlinger maintains market leadership status.

Autoneum:

Autoneum stands as a primary producer of acoustic and thermal management solutions which provides advanced automotive heat shield products designed for use in combustion and electric vehicles. The heat shields developed by the company minimize engine and exhaust heat transfer and help vehicles become lighter while providing sound insulation. Autoneum ensures its product offerings will match future vehicle trends through its robust innovation pipeline that emphasizes sustainability and e-mobility along with recyclability. The company's worldwide presence along with its strong OEM partnerships and integrated thermal-acoustic product knowledge establishes its leading status in the dynamic automotive heat shield market.

Buy the Complete Report at https://www.theresearchinsights.com/license?id=5674

Conclusion:

The automotive heat shield market will experience substantial growth because of the rise in global vehicle production numbers along with strict emission standards and the growing use of electric and hybrid vehicles. The exhaust system dominates the market share among different applications because it faces extreme temperatures while passenger cars hold the top position in vehicle type segments because of their high production volume. Metallic heat shields remain the most chosen material because they offer excellent thermal resistance and durability but non-metallic materials are increasingly used in electric vehicles owing to their light weight and insulating properties. The automotive heat shield market will undergo rapid development as electric mobility expands because there will be increasing demand for sustainable shielding solutions that are both lightweight and high-performance for future vehicles.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 17.56 billion by 2030, the Automotive Heat Shield Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, manufacturers, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Research Insights provides thoroughly conducted research which is backed up by real-time statistics and data. Our experts are eager to help you with any information required under the sun. The key to our success is keeping abreast with the markets, industries, and ever-changing consumer trends that matter. Our market research professionals have in-depth knowledge and expertise across various domains that includes IT and Telecom, Emerging Technologies, Consumer Offerings, Manufacturing and Others. We are committed to reviewing the scope and procedure of the research studies that you select and provide you with an accurate guidance in order to assist you in taking the correct business decisions.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Kaushik Roy

E-mail: sales@theresearchinsights.com

Phone: +1-312-313-8080

Website: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684869/The_Research_Insights_Logo.jpg