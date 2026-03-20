3iQ Joins Global Elite with WealthBriefing European Award 2026

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as a winner for the category of "Digital Assets Solution/ Fund Manager" at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2026.

3iQ Wins "Digital Assets Solution/Fund Manager" at WealthBriefing European Awards 2026

The annual WealthBriefing European Awards programme recognises the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals in the wealth management industry. The awards have been designed to showcase outstanding organisations grouped by specialism and geography which have been deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year' by an independent panel of judges selected by WealthBriefing from the investment and wealth management industry.

The judging process is known for its independence and rigour, making these awards among the most highly sought-after in the industry. Winning in such a competitive environment underscores these firms' commitment to excellence, innovation and client-centric service.

Commenting on the firm's triumph, Pascal St-Jean, CEO at 3iQ, said:

"We are delighted to receive this recognition. It reflects the dedication, expertise, and client-first mindset that drives everything we do at 3iQ, which is now attracting sovereign wealth capital into our innovative funds. Being honoured by the WealthBriefing Awards is a significant milestone for our team and a testament to the value we strive to deliver every day to provide best-in-class regulated digital asset investment products and solutions."

Stephen Harris, CEO of Clearview Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefing, extended his congratulations to all winning firms:

"Every category winner and highly commended firm has undergone a rigorous and truly independent judging process and should be justly proud of their success this year. We've seen a marked increase in both the number of entrants and the level of interest across all our global awards programs — and the WealthBriefing Awards are no exception.

"These awards are invaluable as they offer organisations and individuals the chance to refine their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, gain recognition both internally and externally, and celebrate their achievements in style with their peers.

"I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to all of this year's winners and highly commended firms. They are all worthy recipients who now join the global elite of WealthBriefing Award winners — the very best in wealth management today."

Winners and highly commended companies were announced on March 19, 2026, at the gala ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal.

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