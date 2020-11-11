3D Printing Construction Market Size Worth $1.50 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing construction market size is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 114.8% from 2020 to 2027. 3D Printing is also referred to as Additive Manufacturing (AM), as it involves the successive addition of layers of materials in various 2D shapes using an additive process. These layered 2D shapes build upon one another to form a three-dimensional object. The process is different from the subtractive method of production, which begins with a block of material and the unnecessary material is ground out to obtain the desired object.

Key suggestions from the report:

The extrusion construction method led the market and accounted for more than 60% share of the global revenue in 2019.

Concrete led the market and accounted for more than a 30% revenue share in 2019. The segment is anticipated to continue leading the market over the estimated duration.

The key players operating in the market include XtreeE, Yingchuang Building Technique, Monolite UK, Apis Cor, CSP s.r.l., Sika, CyBe Construction, Contour Crafting, and ICON

In December 2017 , Yingchuang Building Technique completed a 3D printed bus stop, the first of its kind, in Jinshan Garden , China . The bus stop was made using recycled waste material.

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "3D Printing Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), By Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-printing-constructions-market

The use of 3D printing is increasing in the building sector to construct very complex structures with computer-programmed software. It offers more incredible speed for constructing, higher accuracy, and lower labor costs. Growing environmental concerns are driving market players and governments towards the adoption of 3D printing for construction. This technology is expected to assist in waste reduction as it uses eco-friendly construction materials. The technology is also successful in dangerous and harsh environments and can help minimize workplace casualties.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This large market share and regional growth can be accredited to the lucrative opportunities in the construction sector in the Asia Pacific region. As the region is establishing itself to become a global manufacturing hub, the technology is anticipated to gain significant traction over the forecast period. China and Japan are prominent countries having the potential to offer extensive opportunities to the emerging as well as mature technologies such as 3D printing construction. The numerous manufacturing industries are contributing to the growth and prosperity of the region's overall economic development.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing construction market based on the construction method, material type, end-user, and region:

3D Printing Constructions Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Extrusion



Powder Bonding



Others

3D Printing Constructions Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Concrete



Metal



Composite



Others

3D Printing Constructions End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Building



Infrastructure

3D Printing Constructions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil



The Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of 3D Printing Construction Market

XtreeE



Yingchuang Building Technique



Monolite UK



Apis Cor



CSP s.r.l.



Sika



ICON

