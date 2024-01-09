3D Imaging Market worth $88.4 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D Imaging Market is expected to continue expanding in the future due to growing applications in consumer electronics, robotics, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and healthcare. Innovation is predicted to surge across a number of industries because to developments in technology like LiDAR, AI, and 3D sensing.

The global 3D Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 34.3 billion in 2023 to USD 88.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The evolution of 3D imaging has transformed its capabilities, offering viewers an immersive, depth-enriched experience. Advancements such as 3D displays and image sensors have revolutionized it, providing high-resolution visuals. This advancement fuels the widespread adoption of 3D imaging technology across various industries. The 3D Imaging Market, ever-evolving, shows promising growth prospects. Anticipated expansion is driven by rapid adoption in the manufacturing, media, architecture, construction, and retail sectors. These advancements underscore the technology's increasing relevance, paving the way for its integration into diverse verticals and indicating a trajectory of substantial growth in the forthcoming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Imaging Market"

265 - Tables

65 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=998

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Component, Technology, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered GE Healthcare (US), Autodesk (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Panasonic (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Trimble (US), FARO Technologies (US), Philips (Netherlands), Google (US), Adobe (US), HP (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Bentley Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Topcon (Japan), Able Software (US), Maxon (Germany), ESRI (US), Archilogic (Switzerland), Pix4D (Switzerland), Brainkey (US), Precismo (US), Kaarta (US), LightCode Photonics (Estonia), Vzense Technology (US), Capoom (Istanbul), Atomontage (US), Hivemapper (US), Shapr3D (Hungary), Innersight (UK).

Automotive sector to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

3D imaging in the automotive sector revolutionizes safety systems such as LiDAR for ADAS and self-driving cars, enabling detailed environment mapping and object recognition. Beyond safety, it optimizes maintenance and repairs by providing accurate diagnostics. Additionally, it enhances customer experiences through immersive interactions, allowing virtual exploration of vehicles. By elevating safety measures, improving maintenance efficiency, and offering engaging customer interactions, 3D imaging reshapes the automotive landscape toward safer, more efficient, and consumer-centric advancements.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=998

Services Segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The surging demand for real-time 3D solutions across diverse industries drives the emergence of 3D services tailored for medical imaging, scanning, architectural design, and animation in movies. These services are integral, offering product upgrades, maintenance, training, and consulting, vital in leveraging 3D imaging effectively. It expedite the creation, assessment, and utilization of 3D models, saving time and effort compared to traditional imaging methods. Incorporating managed and professional services further enhances 3D imaging solutions, streamlining processes and maximizing the efficiency of diverse applications within this dynamic technological landscape.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region showcases robust and progressive adoption of new technologies, poised to achieve the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The proliferation of high-end machinery across diverse industries propels the demand for 3D imaging hardware, software, and services. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Asia Pacific countries contribute significantly to advancing 3D displays and image sensors. Verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, retail, media, and architecture are embracing cloud adoption vigorously in Asia Pacific. The region's cost efficiency fuels manufacturing, making it a hub for companies, this drives the demand for 3D sensors, pivotal for monitoring and inspecting components in manufacturing processes.

Top Key Companies in 3D Imaging Market:

Major vendors in the global 3D Imaging Market are GE Healthcare (US), Autodesk (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Panasonic (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Trimble (US), FARO Technologies (US), Philips (Netherlands), Google (US), Adobe (US), HP (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Bentley Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Topcon (Japan), Able Software (US), Maxon (Germany), ESRI (US), Archilogic (Switzerland), Pix4D (Switzerland), Brainkey (US), Precismo (US), Kaarta (US), LightCode Photonics (Estonia), Vzense Technology (US), Capoom (Istanbul), Atomontage (US), Hivemapper (US), Shapr3D (Hungary), Innersight (UK).

Recent Developments:

In November 2023 , The University of Wisconsin and GE Healthcare announced a strategic 10-year collaboration, extending their 40-year partnership. This new research collaboration expands the existing scope beyond medical imaging to new frontiers in digital technologies and disease-focused solutions.

, The and GE Healthcare announced a strategic 10-year collaboration, extending their 40-year partnership. This new research collaboration expands the existing scope beyond medical imaging to new frontiers in digital technologies and disease-focused solutions. In October 2023 , Autodesk announced the acquisition of Flexism with an intent to add factory simulation and operational efficiency analysis to its factory design tools.

, Autodesk announced the acquisition of Flexism with an intent to add factory simulation and operational efficiency analysis to its factory design tools. In June 2023 , Researchers from Nanyang Technological University , Singapore (NTU Singapore), Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Panasonic), and the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) collaborated to create a novel multi-material printer employing multi-wavelength high-power lasers. This innovation facilitates rapid and straightforward 3D printing of intelligent, flexible devices.

, Researchers from , (NTU Singapore), Panasonic Factory Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Panasonic), and the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) collaborated to create a novel multi-material printer employing multi-wavelength high-power lasers. This innovation facilitates rapid and straightforward 3D printing of intelligent, flexible devices. In June 2023 , FARO a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, announced their strategic partnership with HOLOGATE's enterprise division HGXR, developers of high-end extended reality (XR) solutions for training and simulation.

, FARO a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, announced their strategic partnership with HOLOGATE's enterprise division HGXR, developers of high-end extended reality (XR) solutions for training and simulation. In January 2023 , STMicroelectronics and eYs3D Microelectronics collaborated to showcase on high-quality 3D stereo-vision camera for machine vision and robotics at CES 2023

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=998

3D Imaging Market Advantages:

Compared to conventional 2D imaging, 3D imaging offers a more accurate and realistic portrayal of objects, sceneries, or settings. In domains like medical imaging, where precise representation of anatomical features is essential for diagnosis and treatment strategizing, this precision is highly valued.

The ability of 3D imaging to convey depth information is one of its main benefits. In fields like robots, augmented reality, and virtual reality (VR), where accurate operations and immersive experiences depend on a comprehension of the spatial relationships between objects, depth perception proves advantageous.

3D medical imaging technology, like MRIs and CT scans, give medical experts precise, three-dimensional pictures of interior organs. This makes surgical procedures, treatment planning, and diagnostics easier.

The entertainment sector, which includes video games and movies, makes extensive use of 3D imaging to produce visually stunning and immersive experiences. By giving visual content more depth and reality, it raises viewer engagement.

3D imaging helps with product design, prototyping, and quality control in industrial applications. It enables engineers and designers to see and work with 3D models, spot possible problems, and improve designs prior to production.

Accurate measurements and inspections in industries like engineering, building, and manufacturing are made possible by 3D imaging technologies. For quality control to ensure that products meet tolerances and requirements, accuracy is essential.

Report Objectives

To To define, describe, and forecast the 3D Imaging Market by component, technology, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), and (MEA), and To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), new product developments, and Research and Development (R&D) activities, in the market

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Property Management Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Cloud Based Data Management Services Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Trade Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

RegTech Market- Global Forecast to 2026

Inspection Management Software Market- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3d-imaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3d-imaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg