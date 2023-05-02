3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market worth $82.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market is expected to reach USD 82.0 billion by 2028 from USD 49.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth of the 3D and 2.5D IC packaging market growing demand for consumer electronics and gaming devices, increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, and the rising trend of increased integration density and miniaturization of electronic devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130814873

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market"

124 – Tables

61 – Figures

224 – Pages

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $49.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $82.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Packaging Technology, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Reliability challenges with 3D IC packaging Key Market Opportunities Rising number of smart infrastructure and smart city projects Key Market Drivers Growing demand for consumer electronics and gaming devices



2.5D IC packaging technology is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market during the forecast period.

A 2.5D silicon interposer is a silicon or glass substrate that enables the wiring capability of joining multiple chips and other passive components together before they are connected to the substrate. The silicon interposer allows high wiring density within the device, which increases the performance compared to the traditional packaging technique, thereby driving the market growth for 2.5D IC packaging in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging Industry.

The military & aerospace end user is projected to account for the largest share of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market during the forecast period

The aerospace and defense industry requires high-performance and reliable electronics for communication, navigation, and other applications. 3D and 2.5 IC packaging technologies are used in radar systems, avionics, and other electronic components. The benefits of 2.5D IC packaging in military applications include improved thermal management, reduced power consumption, increased processing power, and reduced form factor.

Memory by application is expected to hold largest market share in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging market

3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging is also used in memory applications in specialized AI and ML hardware, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and tensor processing units (TPUs). These hardware components require high-bandwidth memory to handle the massive amounts of data and computations required by AI and ML workloads. Memory semiconductors, such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), are designed to meet these requirements and used in the latest AI and ML hardware.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=130814873

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the world for 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging, led by China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, among others. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, strong government support and increased R&D expenditure in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have led to the emergence of these countries as leading semiconductor players globally.

The report profiles key players in 3D IC and 2.5D IC packaging companies such as Samsung (South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US), Broadcom (US), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), United Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), JCET Group Co., Ltd. (China) and Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=130814873

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region- Global Forecast - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027

Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product (MEMS Devices, RF FEM Products), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Flip Chip Technology Market by Wafer Bumping Process (CU Pillar, Lead-Free), Packaging Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Packaging Type (BGA, PGA, LGA, SIP, CSP), Product (Memory, LED, CPU, GPU, SOC), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

System in Package Market by Packaging Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Package Type (BGA, SOP), Packaging Method (Flip Chip, Wire Bond), Device (RF Front-End, RF Amplifier), Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications) - Global Forecast to 2023

Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Equipment, Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping & Modeling), End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Semiconductor), Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/3dic-25d-tsv-interconnect-for-advanced-packaging-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/3dic-25d-packaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets