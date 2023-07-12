3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $3.31 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2030, expanding at 11.04% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by technological advancements in in-vitro testing models, a rising focus on personalized medicine, and supportive government legislation for R&D. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and the growing significance of cell therapies in their treatment have created momentum for industry expansion.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The scaffold-based technology segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 48.85% and is attributed to the increasing application of scaffold-based cultures in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications.

Stem cell research & tissue engineering held the largest share of 33.76% in 2022, whereas the cancer institute segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, and the benefits offered by 3D cell cultures in cancer research.

In the end-use segment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.34%. The higher revenue growth is attributed to the continuous growth and commercial success of biopharmaceuticals coupled with the expanding portfolio of the major pharmaceutical companies.

North America region dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of 45.58%, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, developed economies, the presence of key players, and various strategic initiatives undertaken by them.

Read 150-page market research report, "3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Scaffold Based, Scaffold Free), By Application (Cancer, Drug Development), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

3D Cell Culture Market Growth & Trends

Tissue engineering has made significant developments in creating 3D culture models that mimic the in-vivo culture media more precisely than the conventional 2D cell cultures. This resulted in increased utilization of 3D cell culture systems for toxicity testing, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine development. Also, recent product launches from industry players have supported market growth to a significant extent. For instance, in August 2021, Amerigo Scientific launched its 3D cell culture products for research purposes with wide applications in medicine, drug discovery, and tissue engineering.

In addition, the development of advanced technologies like microfluidics, bioprinting, and high-content screening systems, has leveraged the capabilities of these models. These technologies allow excellent control over culture conditions, cell organization, and the capability to perform high-efficiency screening, thereby fueling the utilization of 3D culture systems. Moreover, increased collaboration between market players to utilize bioprinting and microfluidics techniques in developing culture models has propelled market growth. For instance, in June 2020, CELLINK and Lonza collaborated to offer 3D bioprinting solutions to optimize access to 3-dimensional cell cultures workflows.

3D cultures can closely replicate the typical microarchitecture and morphology of organs and hence are continuously developed for studies that require in vivo models to analyze the effect of a drug over body tissues and organs. This factor, coupled with the availability of several choices in terms of the material and structure of the scaffold for a variety of in-vitro applications, is anticipated to boost revenue generation for scaffolds.

Recent research has explored the use of a broad range of scaffolds, such as graphene scaffolds, nanofibers, natural marine collagen, freeze-casting, and others. In addition, emerging applications of techniques such as lab-on-a-chip in several assay types, including proliferation, stimulation, viability, transport, high content screening, patch clamping, and metabolic activity are anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for advanced and efficient solutions.

3D Cell Culture Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.59 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.31 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.04% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D cell culture market based on technology, application, end-use, and region

3D Cell Culture Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Scaffold Based

Hydrogels



Polymeric Scaffolds



Micropatterned Surface Microplates



Nanofiber Based Scaffolds

Scaffold Free

Hanging Drop Microplates



Spheroid Microplates with ULA Coating



Magnetic Levitation

Bioreactors

Microfluidics

Bioprinting

3D Cell Culture Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research & Tissue Engineering

Drug Development & Toxicity Testing

Others

3D Cell Culture Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Others

3D Cell Culture Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Norway



Sweden

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the 3D Cell Culture Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

Avantor, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

REPROCELL Inc.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

Lena Biosciences

