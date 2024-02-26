3D and 4D Technology Market worth $866.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D and 4D technology market is projected to grow from USD 399.7 billion in 2024 to reach USD 866.5 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the 3D and 4D technology market is driven by surge in the trend of 3D and 4D gaming, rising demand for 3D-enabled devices across verticals, and rising demand for 3D and 4D technology in entertainment industry.

3D and 4D Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 399.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 866.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Solution Type, End Use Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Demand for data processing and storage Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of 3D printing in healthcare Key Market Drivers Increasing urbanization, push for productivity, and environment concerns in architecture and construction verticals

By solution type, the 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2029. The increasing consumption of 3D and 4D imaging solutions in various consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, cameras, and televisions, is expected to drive the growth of this market segment. 3D and 4D imaging software are also used in the construction industry before initiating the construction of buildings or structures. For instance, building information modeling (BIM) software helps architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure. The use of 3D and 4D imaging solutions in various industries is expected to fuel their market demand in the coming years.

For 3D and 4D input devices, by product, 3D and 4D cameras are projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

3D and 4D cameras held the largest share of the 3D and 4D input devices market in 2023, and this segment will continue to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period. Cameras are the core component in motion capture and machine vision systems. They are also used in scanners to enable scanning of the object, system, or area. The adoption of 3D and 4D cameras in the construction industry has been surging in recent years. These cameras are capable of capturing high-resolution images and can create precise 3D/4D models of construction sites. This technology is highly advantageous for the construction industry, providing benefits like enhanced safety, higher level of efficiency, and better communication among project stakeholders. 3D/4D camera technology is also becoming smaller and more compact, making it easier to integrate into a broader range of devices. This enables new applications in mobile devices, drones, and wearables. Miniaturization makes 3D/4D cameras accessible and affordable for individual users and small businesses.

Moreover, 3D and 4D cameras offer sharp and improved spatial depth representation of objects. A team of scientists at Stanford developed a 4D camera that can capture approximately 140 degrees of information, allowing it to gather more information than conventional cameras in a single image. Owing to such features, the demand for 3D and 4D cameras in the entertainment, automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors is high and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the market by 2029.

The European region is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D and 4D technology industry during the forecast period. Europe is well-known for its automotive sector. The region houses automotive giants, such as Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Volkswagen. 3D and 4D imaging solutions and input and output devices are essential for quality inspection and monitoring of automotive parts. The growing trend for autonomous vehicles has boosted the need for accurate dense 3D reconstruction, which enables a better understanding of the operating environment. Such developments in the automotive sector will drive the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.

The report profiles key players in the 3D and 4D technology companies with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include Samsung (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Sony (Japan), Dassault Systèmes (France), Stratasys (Israel), FARO (US), 3D Systems (US), Vicon (UK), Panasonic (Japan), Philip (Netherlands), Qualisys (Sweden), Barco (Belgium), Google (US), Cognex (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Basler AG (Germany), DreamWorks Animation (US), Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (US), NANSENSE (US), Quidient (US), Rokoko (Denmark), 4D Sensor Inc. (Japan), Vayyar Imaging (Israel), Matterport (US), Creality (China), INTAMSYS (China), Eplus3D (China).

