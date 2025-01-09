3CLogic Achieves Over 30% Growth in 2024, Fueled by Expanding ServiceNow Customer Adoption Across IT, Customer Support, and HR Services

AI-driven contact center solution enhances ServiceNow® ecosystem, driving operational efficiency and seamless experiences for employees and customers across multiple business functions.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading AI-powered cloud contact center solution purpose-built for ServiceNow®, reported another strong year-over-year performance. Revenue growth of more than 30% in 2024 was driven by the expanding adoption of its intelligent CX platform among ServiceNow customers. As enterprises increasingly recognize the value of a unified, single-platform service experience, 3CLogic is at the forefront of transforming how businesses engage with customers and employees across IT, customer support, and HR services.

3CLogic's continued growth is the outcome of an ongoing market shift as organizations extend their use of ServiceNow beyond IT Service Management (ITSM) and into broader service domains, including Customer Support (CSM), HealthCare and Life Sciences (HCLS), Public Sector Delivery Services (PSDS), and Human Resources (HRSD). At a time when traditional CRM and CCaaS platforms are increasingly encroaching on each other's spaces, the partnership between 3CLogic and ServiceNow delivers a centralized CX/EX platform that integrates AI-powered contact center capabilities with ServiceNow's IT, customer, and employee workflows. This transformational approach eliminates redundant tasks, simplifies workflows, and enhances operational efficiencies, enabling enterprises to deliver consistent, personalized service across all channels — without the complexity of managing multiple systems.

"2024 has been a pivotal year for us as we've seen ServiceNow customers expanding the reach of our solution into multiple business units, including customer support and HR services," says Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. "This shift reflects a growing demand for an integrated, future-proof platform that drives smarter, more efficient interactions across the entire service landscape. By combining ServiceNow's powerful digital platform with our AI-powered contact center, we deliver value that disrupts the traditional contact center model."

Expanding Beyond IT: 3CLogic's Role in Customer Support and HR Services

With 3CLogic's intelligent contact center solution, businesses can seamlessly connect front- and back-office operations through a centralized platform to deliver a streamlined, omnichannel experience while optimizing existing and future investments in ServiceNow. The innovative approach leverages 3CLogic's AI and automation capabilities, including Generative AI, Conversational AI, Natural Language Understanding (NLU), real-time transcription, intelligent workflows, and AI-powered analytics in combination with ServiceNow (i.e., single data model, Now Assist, etc.) to automate repetitive tasks, reduce service delivery times, and enhance both employee and customer experiences. Resulting outcomes include:

E nhanced Cross-Departmental Collaboration : By centralizing service operations across IT, customer support, and HR within the ServiceNow platform, organizations foster better collaboration between departments and break down silos.

: By centralizing service operations across IT, customer support, and HR within the ServiceNow platform, organizations foster better collaboration between departments and break down silos. Optimized Agent Productivity : By streamlining workflows and automating routine tasks, agents can focus on more complex and high-value interactions, reducing handling time while increasing overall productivity and maintaining high service quality.

: By streamlining workflows and automating routine tasks, agents can focus on more complex and high-value interactions, reducing handling time while increasing overall productivity and maintaining high service quality. Actionable Insights: With integrated analytics and reporting, organizations can track and analyze performance across all service operations and channels, leading to data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement.

Enterprise Success Stories: Expanding the Reach of 3CLogic and ServiceNow

The growing adoption of 3CLogic's platform among ServiceNow customers in 2024 is evident across a range of industries:

Global B2B Travel Platform : Expanding beyond its IT service desk, a leading B2B travel platform serving hotels, airlines, car rental companies, and travel agencies in over 60 countries replaced its legacy solution with 3CLogic's AI-powered contact center in combination with ServiceNow CSM to support its global customer support operations in 30+ languages.

: Expanding beyond its IT service desk, a leading B2B travel platform serving hotels, airlines, car rental companies, and travel agencies in over 60 countries replaced its legacy solution with 3CLogic's AI-powered contact center in combination with ServiceNow CSM to support its global customer support operations in 30+ languages. International Fashion Retailer: A global footwear and accessories brand integrated 3CLogic with its existing ServiceNow ITSM suite, streamlining workflows and improving IT service efficiency for over 4,000 employees across 80+ countries.

A global footwear and accessories brand integrated 3CLogic with its existing ServiceNow ITSM suite, streamlining workflows and improving IT service efficiency for over 4,000 employees across 80+ countries. Major European Rail Operator : A European railway company serving millions weekly leveraged 3CLogic to replace its on-premise contact center provider to complement its existing investment in ServiceNow's CSM platform to streamline the agent workspace.

: A European railway company serving millions weekly leveraged 3CLogic to replace its on-premise contact center provider to complement its existing investment in ServiceNow's CSM platform to streamline the agent workspace. Department of Social Services : A midwestern U.S. state implemented 3CLogic's Contact Center as a Service solution across six separate agencies, including SNAP, Child Protective Services, and the Department of Labor, to optimize the service experience for citizens and state workers.

: A midwestern U.S. state implemented 3CLogic's Contact Center as a Service solution across six separate agencies, including SNAP, Child Protective Services, and the Department of Labor, to optimize the service experience for citizens and state workers. Multinational Automotive Manufacturer : A leading conglomerate selected 3CLogic's CX solution to complement ServiceNow CSM and ITSM as part of a broader insourcing initiative of its service desk operations to streamline workflows and save millions in operating costs.

: A leading conglomerate selected 3CLogic's CX solution to complement ServiceNow CSM and ITSM as part of a broader insourcing initiative of its service desk operations to streamline workflows and save millions in operating costs. UK-based Managed Services Firm : A leading UK managed service provider specializing in IT to over 15,000 customers optimized its back-office workflows and front-office engagements with 3CLogic and ServiceNow ITSM.

As part of its continued growth, 3CLogic has significantly expanded its team in the U.S. and Europe. This expansion includes new hires across key functions, including sales, customer support, and product development, to support the increasing demand for its AI-driven contact center solutions.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

